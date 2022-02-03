The inmate who controlled surveillance cameras in La Victoria is a 32-year-old technology expert

The 89 surveillance cameras seized in La Victoria were always visible to the prison staff, whose security agents even “had control” of them.

Nevertheless, the recent military intervention in the prison made them realize that the real control lay with the inmates.

This was stated by Patricia Lagombra, director of the new Prison Management model, in an interview on Monday on the television program El Día, broadcast by Telesistema channel 11, and hosted by Huchi Lora, Edith Febles and Carolina Santana.

“We always saw the cameras and the security also had control of said cameras. With this search we determined that those who really controlled the cameras were deprived of libertyLagombra said.

He explained that the cameras were located at sensitive security points in the center, ranging from the entrance and the registry to the common areas of the administrative areas, “they were well installed.”

Lagombra pointed out that those deprived of liberty controlled what was seen on the cameras from a control and monitoring area.

The authorities identified the individual who will be charged with the charges of managing and operating the security cameras, however his identity is unknown to the public.

The director of the new prison model announced that the reo is a technology expert and is 32 years old.

Lagombra stressed that at this point in the investigation they still do not have information on the scope of the camera images or if they had audio.

During the interview, he also confirmed that for the operation of fiber optics in the prison, an installation in accordance with a technological service company was needed.

The “solution” in La Victoria

Lagombra said that La Victoria’s solution is a suitable personnel to work with prisoners, adequate infrastructure and established treatment programs.

He also stressed that the main difference between the actions of the past and the present in the penitentiary center is that “now we have pressure from magistrate Miriam Germán, who wants answers.”

He also reported that they are going to change the entire rotation in prison.

what they dismantled

The military intervention in La Victoria took place last Monday, following an order issued by the Attorney General of the Republic, Miriam Germán Brito.

The prison authorities also seized a server, a Wi-Fi repeater, 96 routers, 89 installed surveillance cameras, which were operated and controlled by an inmate, 29 camera switches, reported Roberto Hernández Basilio, head of the General Directorate of Penitentiary Services. and Corrections (DGSPC).

Also seized were 508 mobile phones, 107 chargers, 96 headphones, a laptop, two tablets, 9 DVD players, 35 playstations, 10 controls for different devices, 8 inverters and 173 speakers.

They occupied 496,003 cigarettes, two police uniforms, a military jacket, 17 watches, a landline telephone, 40 cutting drones, a calculator and 720 fans.

Also seized were 514 servings of a green vegetable, presumed to be marijuana, weighing approximately 2,875.2 grams and six servings of a white powder, presumed to be cocaine, weighing approximately 234 grams.