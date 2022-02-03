The interesting eleven of Xavi’s Barça after the signings of…

The FC Barcelona he has broken his own transfer record in a single mid-season transfer window. The incorporation of Dani Alves, Ferran Torres, Adama Traoré and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have given the Barça team a boost, and Xavi Hernandez he will have new offensive pieces to be able to adapt his scheme in attack. With this, the eleven of the egarense will undergo several modifications for this second half of the campaign.

Joan Laporta has done his job and everything will remain in the hands of the coach, who will now be able to be more aggressive on the pitch. Although the culé squad has a great repertoire of players up front, Aubameyang is the one who will be as ‘9’ in the area. Memphis Depay’s performance has not been up to par, and Luuk de Jong’s lack of forcefulness also detracts from him. Also, Martin Braithwaite is still not at his best level after his injury, so the way is clear for the Gabonese.

On the extremes, the loss of Ansu Fati has been a painful blow for all of Barcelona, ​​since he is one of the most important promises that the club has. But nevertheless, the arrival of Ferran and Adama will be able to cover their absence, and both will point to headlines for the remainder of the campaign. Ousmane Dembélé was indisputable within the eleven until a few weeks ago, when Mateu Alemany indicated that he should leave the institution. Since then, the Frenchman has remained in the stands and the situation does not seem to improve.

In the midfield, Sergio Busquets and Pedri are fixed. The Canarian has returned to his best level after overcoming his muscle injury, while Busquets is a leader with a hierarchy in the midfield. Frenkie de Jong will be one of the options to take that third place in a 4-3-3 scheme, although Gavi and Nico would also enter the rotation. Lastly, the rear. The absence of Eric García while he manages to fully recover has given Gerard Piqué a ‘free pass’ to be a fixture in the central duo alongside Ronald Araújo. Jordi Alba is master and lord of the left wing, while on the other side Dani Alves and Sergiño Dest will be in charge of rotating the position. In the arc, the solid Marc-André ter Stegen.

In attack, Adama offers that explosiveness that the club has lacked in recent months. He has overflow and is agile in one on one, which opens the door for him to face the rival goal on several occasions. Aubameyang will be in the waiting area. His experience as a ‘killer’ will allow him to define those situations that have deprived the team of goals so much. In addition, he is not a ‘static’ striker, so he can go down to get the ball and also easily break open to create chances for his teammates.

The subsidiary loses prominence

Although the youngest are the ones who have helped Xavi in ​​the ‘tight’ moments of the season, the new incorporations will subtract projection from several players. ‘Ez’ Abde is the most affected. The Moroccan has been ‘oxygen’ for the coach, who has trusted him and given him many minutes. However, the presence of Torres and Traoré will leave him in the background. Ilias Akhomach and Ferran Jutglà will also be affected, and it is likely that they will return to the reserves under the orders of Sergi Barjuan.