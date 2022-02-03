The juicy compensation that Aubameyang received from his ex…

The signing of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang by FC Barcelona was a resounding economic success, and a real fiasco for an Arsenal that was forced to pay to get rid of a footballer who had declared war on his coach and part of the squad. The operation began to take shape when the English club informed the striker that he was willing to give him the letter of freedom and compensate him with an impressive settlement that made it possible for him to arrive at Barcelona with a low salary until June.

As explained by the newspaper ‘The Times’, Arsenal promised to pay him in full 8.38 million euros to the striker during the last hours of the contract as settlement and termination agreed. It is also important to highlight that this is not the first time that the ‘gunner’ club has acted in this way to get rid of players who do not count in the squad.

For its part, so that the Barça club could get their accounts forward he needed Arsenal’s help. For this reason, a transfer of the footballer was proposed until the end of the season with a considerable salary contribution from the English entity. It was on the last day of the market when the ‘gunners’ decided to implement the contract termination formula.

Specifically, the London entity paid almost all of Aubameyang’s remaining salary until June, which made it possible for the Gabonese striker to accept a practically testimonial salary. The now confirmed player of the Barça club’s first team He earned about 22 million euros gross per season at Arsenal.

His salary is still unknown

Barça accepted the condition of signing the striker until 2015 in compensation for the player’s favor of receiving practically nothing until June. It is further noted that the his contract figure for next season is unknown, but he may terminate it in 2023 with an agreed amount of compensation. It remains to be seen if this signing affects the Catalan club’s plans to sign Erling Haaland for next year.