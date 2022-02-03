The mayor of Kiev, a former world boxing champion, promised to defend his city if Russia attacks: “You have to be prepared”

Vitali Klitschko speaks from a volunteer recruitment center (AFP)

The mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klichkó, ​​former world heavyweight boxing championpromised this Wednesday to defend the Ukrainian capital if a dreaded russian invasion.

“We have to prepare for the worst case scenario”, the 50-year-old city councilor told reporters.

“We hope this does not happen, but if aggressors arrive in our country, we will have no other option, we must defend our city, our country, our future”, he added.

The mayor of Kiev, together with his brother Vladimir, also a boxing champion, visited a recruitment center for volunteers in the capital, who are willing to fight if their city is attacked. Vladimir Klitschko himself enlisted and stressed that he wanted to “protect” his relatives. “There are two paths: you can flee or you can face the challenge. I chose to meet the challenge,” he explained.

The 50-year-old mayor, nicknamed “Iron Fist,” was active as a boxer between 1996 and 2012, when he retired with the current title. In 2005 he entered politics and has ruled the Ukrainian capital since 2014.

Vitali Klitschko and his brother Wladimir, also a former boxer (AFP)

Russia, which has deployed tens of thousands of soldiers on the border with the neighboring country, is accused by the West of preparing an invasion of Ukraine.

Moscow denies any warmongering drift on its part, however, it conditions a de-escalation to the satisfaction of a series of demands, necessary according to it to guarantee its security, in particular that Ukraine never join NATO.

For his part, Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky last week urged his allies to avoid “spreading panic.”

In Kiev, life continues as normal, and there are no apparent signs of tension or preparations for a possible conflict..

The mayor assured that his administration is preparing itself by working, above all, together with the army on the capital’s defense planswith almost three million inhabitants.

However, he acknowledged that his city still does not have emergency communication systems in case of failure of the telephone network and internet.

According to a survey published on Wednesday by the Ukrainian institute Razumkov Center, opinion is divided: almost 45% of Ukrainians believe that there could be a Russian intervention in Ukraine, and almost 44% believe not.

