The mother of former Miss United States Cheslie Kryst was unaware of her daughter’s depression | Orientation | Magazine

The world is still shaken by the sad news of the suicide of former beauty queen Cheslie Kryst, whose cheerful personality made her look like a “sun wrapped in smiles” to her family and friends, according to her mother, April Simpkins, through Instagram in an extensive post in which she reveals, however, that that lively appearance hid that her daughter suffered from high-functioning depression.

His mother did not know that he suffered from this disease, until it was recently revealed. High-functioning depression or dysthymia allows the person adequately fulfills their daily routines, appearing totally normal, but deep down they feel unmotivated, disappointed and it becomes more and more difficult for him to enjoy the pleasures of life. For this reason, it is very difficult to detect among their loved ones.

“Cheslie led both a public and private life,” Simpkins shared on Instagram. “In his private life, he was dealing with a high-functioning depression that he hid from everyone, including me, his closest confidant, until very shortly before his death.”

“While her life on this earth was short, it was filled with many beautiful memories,” her mother added. “We miss his laugh, his wise words, his sense of humor and most of all his hugs. We miss all of that, we miss all of her. She was a vital part of our family, which makes this loss even more devastating.”

“We talked, FaceTimed or texted all day, every day. You were more than a daughter, you were my best friend.” He said. ‘Talking with you was one of the best parts of my day. Your smile and laughter were contagious… I love you girl with all my heart. I miss you desperately. I know that one day we will be together again. Until then, rest easy and in peace,’” Simpkins wrote, addressing his daughter.

The proud mother, who won a tiara as Mrs. North Carolina in 2002, wrote about how hateful stalkers targeted her daughter online for winning Miss USA at the age of 28. However, many of her friends said on Monday that they were shocked by her death and were unaware that she might have been suffering from mental health issues, as she had never shared her inner struggle.

In 2019, Cheslie He said he often talked to a counselor to keep his mind sane, but there was no indication that he was in any kind of distress.

His father, Rodney Kryst, 62, told The New York Post that he believed she was depressed due to “family dysfunction…I was sad.” He added that she had no drug or substance related problems.

Before her death, Cheslie had shared one last photo of herself on Instagram with the caption, “May this day bring you rest and peace.”

Kryst, the oldest person to win Miss USA, had lost her passion for social justice; she was a trained attorney and advocate for the Black Lives Matter movement. In recent TikTok videos, she revealed that she no longer wanted to practice law because she had grown fed up with what she called constant microaggressions and a lack of diversity.

For its part, Elle Smith, current Miss United States, called on her followers to express themselves with kindness on social networks. She wrote:

“’I am here for you, you are not alone, you are valuable. You don’t have to apologize, because there are treatments available for you.’ Here are some phrases to use if you know someone who is struggling with anxiety and depression. I think it’s very easy to forget that everyone has their own personal conflicts and that social media is just a showcase and not a real indicator of someone’s behind-the-scenes life and what’s really going on. So this is my advice: let’s be kind, let’s choose our words wisely because they could hurt. Let’s be good in life in general, but especially in social networks. And know that help is available 24 hours a day and that the world is a better place with you living in it.” (I)