The Museu de les Ciències hosts the conference ‘Liquid biopsy and organoids in colon cancer as a precision medicine instrument’

The Museu de les Ciències hosts this Thursday, February 3, the conference ‘The liquid biopsy and organoids in colon cancer as a precision medicine instrument’ given by Andrés Cervantes, head of the Medical Oncology service at the University Clinical Hospital of Valencia, general and scientific director of the Health Research Institute (INCLIVA) of the aforementioned center and president-elect of the European Society of Oncology (ESMO).

The conference, with free access prior registration at this link, will be presented by Federico Pallardó, doctor and professor of Physiology at the University of Valencia, coordinator of the Research Group on Cellular and Organic Physiopathology of Oxidative Stress at INCLIVA and member of the Committee of Experts of the Ciutat de les Arts i les Ciències.

Colorectal cancer (CRC) represents the second leading cause of cancer death worldwide. The identification of patients at high risk of relapse after surgery with curative intent is a challenge. Currently, classical staging based on TNM continues to be the most important prognostic factor and guides our therapeutic decisions. However, 40% of patients will relapse despite receiving optimal initial treatment. Circulating tumor DNA is a potential biomarker that can accurately monitor patients’ response or resistance to therapy. Furthermore, characterization of circulating tumor cells could determine whether the minimal residual disease (MRD) approach can lead to the selection of treatments that prolong the duration of response over current standard therapies.

In the Valencian Community there are several techniques at the forefront of CRC research. Promising tools such as liquid biopsy, high-throughput platforms such as next-generation massive sequencing including genomic techniques, and ultrasensitive technology such as whole exome sequencing and digital PCR, respectively, are being used. The development of preclinical models such as organoids and the analysis of single cells using Single-cell RNA-seq technology will help to understand tumor heterogeneity and thus improve patient prognosis.

The activity is free and only requires registration. It will be held from 7:00 p.m. in the Santiago Grisolía Auditorium of the Museu de les Ciències.