The new challenges in occupational health and well-being

Companies today face new challenges in the prevention of occupational risks such as mental health, teleworking and digitization. To help manage these new scenarios and analyze the latest criteria on the management of psychosocial risks and how companies are addressing them from the perspective of occupational risk prevention, we organize this Conference aimed at prevention and health professionals in companies.

Program:

10:30-11:00 Reception of participants

11:00-11:15 Opening and welcome

Carlos Arranz Cordero. National Institute of Safety and Health at Work (INSST). Ministry of Labor and Social Economy.

Antonio Guzman Cordoba. Director of the Health Promotion Area. MAPFRE Foundation.

Antonio Diaz Ruiz. President of AESPLA.

11:15-12:05 PRESENTATIONS – Moderator: Antonio Guzmán.

11:15-11:35 Psychosocial management in hybrid and remote work models

Mª Jesús Otero, Head of the Technical Unit of Psychosociology of the CNNT – INSST.

11:35-11:55 Psychosocial risks: a new approach

Mª Teresa López Roman. Coordinator of the Psychosocial Diagnosis Department of Affort Health.

11:55-12:05 Colloquium

12:05-1:15 PM ROUND TABLE: New challenges in occupational health and well-being in companies. Practical Experiences – Moderator: Antonio Díaz Ruiz.

AENA : Noelia Martinez Morato. Head of Division of Selection, Training and Prevention of Occupational Risks.

: Noelia Martinez Morato. Head of Division of Selection, Training and Prevention of Occupational Risks. AGBAR : Rodolfo Martinez Ruiz. SSL Director of AGBAR for Madrid.

: Rodolfo Martinez Ruiz. SSL Director of AGBAR for Madrid. ENDESA: Jaime Sánchez-Cano Torres. Director of the prevention service.

13:05-13:15 Colloquium

13:15 Closure