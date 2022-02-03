The origin of the alluvium that affected La Gasca and La Comuna, in Quito, was natural and is not related to the Urkupamba ash heap, assured the Municipality | Ecuador | News

The intense rains that fell on Quito on Monday afternoon caused a strong accumulation of water which exceeded four times the capacity of the reservoir in the El Tejado creek, what produced the alluvium that caused serious damage in the sectors of La Gasca and La Comuna. Until 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 24 deaths, 48 ​​injuries and 12 missing were reported as a result of the natural phenomenon.

This was reported by Mayor Santiago Guarderas, during a press conference, in which he pointed out that the accumulation of liquid reached the 75 liters per square meter, when the forecasts for that day were just 2 milliliters. There was an oversaturation of the soil on the slopes, generating the landslide.

“Having a reservoir capacity of 4,500 cubic meters, product of the alluvium, it had a volume of 20,000 cubic meters. This means four times more than the capacity of the reservoir. And the catchment tower, which is nine meters high, was clogged by all that amount of mud, trees and, therefore, it surpassed this structure and the vent was produced”, summarized the mayor.

How was the event in the El Tejado creek?

The manager of the Metropolitan Public Potable Water and Sanitation Company (EPMAPS), Othón Zevallos, gave a more detailed explanation about the events.

With a video of the overflight carried out in the disaster zone, Zevallos pointed out that the phenomenon responds to an event of natural origin, as a result of the intense precipitation. Days prior to the emergency there were also rains, in such a way that the accumulated precipitation exceeded 140 liters per square meter, he indicated.

The manager stated that the El Tejado creek starts at the top of Cruz Loma, at 4,000 meters above sea level, and descends for around 1,700 meters, giving an average gradient of 63%.

“I mean, it’s a slide,” Zevallos assured, and recalled that 47 years ago, In 1975, an event of similar magnitude occurred, since the water went down the creek and continued along La Gasca Avenue.

After that, in the nineties, the Municipality built the Slopes of Pichincha project, comprising about 30 structures formed by dams, reservoirs and catchment towers to convey the water to the underground collectors.

Relief personnel managed to rescue a lifeless body due to the flood that occurred yesterday due to the continuous rain

Despite the recent tragedy, the official assured that the structures of the slopes have helped to avoid other misfortunes in the past.

The Monday’s barrage came down at high speed, saturated the reservoir, plugged the intake tower and the intake collector, giving way to the overflow.

All mud and debris flow went down Mariscal Sucre avenue, turned down Barretieta street and reached La Gasca avenue, the manager said.

He also assured that during the overflight it was found that there is no deforestation in the basin. “It has a natural vegetation,” he said, as the video was shown.

Technicians from the Municipality moved to the upper part of the ravine to supervise the conditions of the place. “We do not rule out that there are other landslides and that there is accumulated material”Zevallos warned.

Relationship with Urkupamba is ruled out

EPMAPS manager ruled out that the tragedy is related to the Urkupamba ashes, as it is speculated in social networks.

When asked if works of this type will be reviewed or if the populations of the neighborhoods near the ravine will be relocated, the mayor of Quito reiterated that, with a report from the Ministry of the Environment, the phenomenon occurred far from Urkupamba.

“There is a license that has legal problems, therefore, that will have to be linked from the legal point of view,” said Guarderas.

The mayor announced that together with the EPMAPS, the Prefecture of Pichincha and the ECU911, the relocate the inhabitants and build a protective forest in the sector. For this purpose, the Metropolitan Council is required to approve the respective ordinance, he explained. (I)