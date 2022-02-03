The painful moment Anuel AA went through to forget Karol G

The love between Anuel AA and Carol G It ended in a surprising way, especially for fans, in April of last year after 3 years of intense relationship. The Puerto Rican singer seems to have finally closed the “wound” of his previous relationship and was shown crying days after his marriage to his new partner Yailin The Most Viral.

Emmanuel Gazmey Santiago, better known as Anuel AAbroadcast on the networks the moment in which the giant tattoo of his ex Karol G is covered. The interpreter of ”The Jeepeta”, “Addict”among some of his hits, he had decided to show his love for his Colombian colleague and now ex-partner with a huge portrait of both that covered his entire back.

