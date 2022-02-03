The painful moment Anuel AA went through to forget Karol G

The love between Anuel AA and Carol G It ended in a surprising way, especially for fans, in April of last year after 3 years of intense relationship. The Puerto Rican singer seems to have finally closed the “wound” of his previous relationship and was shown crying days after his marriage to his new partner Yailin The Most Viral.

Emmanuel Gazmey Santiago, better known as Anuel AAbroadcast on the networks the moment in which the giant tattoo of his ex Karol G is covered. The interpreter of ”The Jeepeta”, “Addict”among some of his hits, he had decided to show his love for his Colombian colleague and now ex-partner with a huge portrait of both that covered his entire back.

current girlfriend of Anuel AA, Yailin The Most Viral, accompanied him during the painful session to cover the old tattoo. The popular rapper cried because of the pain of the complicated process, he could not stop the tears or sing one of his hits. The video was published by the Twitter user @Moluskein and wrote: “Annual suffering from covering the tattoo that Karol G’s face had.”

The new relationship Anuel She was highly criticized by her fans, since they assure that the ragpicker tried several times to win back the Colombian, but was rejected in each of his attempts. Already defeated, he announced his relationship with Yailin and almost immediately they announced that they were going to get married. “Engaged already. There is a wedding, gentlemen,” the Puerto Rican’s girlfriend said excitedly in an Instagram video.

The tattoo that Anuel AA had. Source: YouTube

Anuel AA Y Carol G They ended their relationship after being together for almost 3 years. According to reports, last year Anuel was unfaithful to Karol and this ended up destroying a relationship that nothing managed to rebuild. Both artists recorded several hits together such as “Secret”, “Location” and “Guilty”.