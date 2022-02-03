The particular confession of Maribel Guardia

Maribel Guardia is one of the great figures of soap operas. Currently, the actress is experiencing a unique moment since, thanks to social networks, she has increased her popularity, since she has recorded various clips that have become viral on the TikTok platform along with other great Mexican actresses.

In an interview that I give for the morning Sale el Sol, the former partner of the Mexican singer-songwriter Joan Sebastian spoke out in favor of the LGBTQ+ community, when revealing that he would have liked to have a gay son. Maribel Guardia He explained that the empathy he has for the people belonging to this community comes from the family.

Maribel Guardia and the LGBTQ+ community. Source: Instagram @maribelguardia

The renowned actress had her only son, Julian Figueroa 27 years old, with the famous Mexican singer-songwriter. On the other hand, this is not the first time that the guard speaks out in favor of the homosexual community since the march for the celebration of LGBTQ+ Pride in 2019 in which the actress spoke out in favor of the diversity of people.

“Oh, I would have been happy with a gay son because they are wonderful, they adore mothers, they take care of them, they look after them. They are the best children in the world”, explained the 62-year-old interpreter where she also emphasized that if someone has a homosexual family member they should love them and support them with their decisions: “I think that if someone is lucky enough to have a gay in their family they have to appreciate it very much,” he said. Maribel.

in his statements Maribel Guardia He explained that within his family environment he had a homosexual uncle, who gave him his first suit to start his career. However, she had to leave his native country because a very hostile social environment for LGBTQ+ people persisted and she had to migrate to the US.