The particular confession of Maribel Guardia

Admin 12 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 22 Views

Maribel Guardia is one of the great figures of soap operas. Currently, the actress is experiencing a unique moment since, thanks to social networks, she has increased her popularity, since she has recorded various clips that have become viral on the TikTok platform along with other great Mexican actresses.

In an interview that I give for the morning Sale el Sol, the former partner of the Mexican singer-songwriter Joan Sebastian spoke out in favor of the LGBTQ+ community, when revealing that he would have liked to have a gay son. Maribel Guardia He explained that the empathy he has for the people belonging to this community comes from the family.

Topics

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Akın Akınözü: the role that the actor from Hercai rejected but that Onur Tuna from Doctor miracle accepted | FAME

Akın Akınözü, one of the most sought-after Turkish actors in Turkey, rose to fame for …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved