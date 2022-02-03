The Peruvian National Team made an emotional publication in the absence of two dates of the South American Qualifiers | RMMD | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

A vibrant double date ended for the Peruvian National Team that took four out of six possible points, however, the South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 are not over yet. The ‘Blanquirroja’ will have to face Uruguay and Paraguay; and, through their social networks, they decided to publish a message of encouragement.

The first duel against Uruguay will be played in Montevideo, while the second will be played in Lima against Paraguay. Both matches are extremely important, because with the first one it will be defined in which position it will stay in the table, while the second is the closing of the campaign.

For this reason, through their social networks, the national team shared a message of unity to continue encouraging until the end and thus achieve the long-awaited quota for Qatar 2022. “There are two finals left in which we will remain as united as ever!”, reads the publication made on Twitter along with the image of the entire team at the National.

The post of the Peruvian National Team, after the draw against Ecuador. (Photo: Twitter)

Ricardo Gareca after the draw against Ecuador

Ricardo Gareca gave his support to his coaches, after the draw against Ecuador. Although he did not deny that there are issues to improve, he assured that he keeps faith intact in those summoned. “I rescue the attitude of the boys, the permanent search to improve ourselves”, he indicated in a conference.

Likewise, he referred to specific events within the party: “We wanted to win the three points, but when you can’t win, you shouldn’t lose, and even more so in these final instances. Everything counts. We are in the final instances. Receiving the goal, in the initial minutes, made everything go uphill”.

Finally, he clarified that there is still a long way to go and that the final stretch of the Qualifiers is important to achieve in the best way. “We are in a final stretch. When one is about to define a goal, the most important thing is not to lose sight of it. You have to keep fighting to be able to do it.”, he concluded.