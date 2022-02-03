The QB destined to be the new Tom Brady who had to retire early from the NFL

There’s only one Tom Brady in the NFL, but there was a quarterback who had the talent to catch up with him and his career ended abruptly.

One of the most decorated and memorable races in sports history is over. Tom Brady He said enough and left the National Football League (NFL) after 22 seasons of magic with New England Patriots Y Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With the departure of the best quarterback and player of all time. American football will inevitably look for his successor. For many it is patrick mahomesHowever, Brady himself may have hinted at who he thinks it will be for him.

But there was another quarterback who had the talent to be great and unfortunately retired at age 28. That is Andrew Luckfrom Indianapolis Coltswho in 2019 left the NFL being one of the most important players in the league.

Andrew Luck and his start compared to Tom Brady

In the first 41 matches of both, Luck outperformed Brady on several stats. They had similar records (Tom’s 29-12 vs. Luck’s 28-13), but Andrew had more yards per game (275.2 to 224.7), most yards per pass attempt (7.1 to 6.7) and better TD-INT ratio (72-36 to 59-36).

Regrettably, he would play only 94 games in his entire career, while Brady played that amount after turning 40. The reason for his retirement was because of the amount of hits he took behind a bad offensive line all his seasons, which took a toll on him physically and mentally. A great “What if…?”, of the history of the NFL.