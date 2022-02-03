The Real Dirty Dancing: how can I watch it for free?

FOX

A new dance contest has been released and will come to television: The Real Dirty Dancing debuted Tuesday, February 1 at 9 PM ET on FOX.

If you don’t have cable, here are a few different ways to watch The Real Dirty Dancing on-line:

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and over 100 other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Once registered on FuboTV, you can watch The Real Dirty Dancing live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any Android TV device (such as Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch it on your PC through the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch it live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour lookback feature, allowing you to watch most shows on demand within three days (and sometimes longer). of your conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a Fox live stream on over 30 other TV channels through Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” package, both of which can be included in your three-day free trial:

Once you sign up for Sling TV, you can watch The Real Dirty Dancing live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any Android TV device ( such as Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch it on your PC through the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch it live, Sling TV comes bundled with 50 hours of Cloud DVR.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier”. Lifetime and A&E are included in each, but you can choose any package and any add-on you want with your 14-day free trial.

Please note that the free trial is not advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 upon registration. If you watch on your PC, phone, or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch it on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc), you’ll be charged for the first month, but you can still get a full refund if you cancel within 14 days:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch The Real Dirty Dancing live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any Android TV device (such as a Sony or Nvidia Shield TV), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch it on your PC through the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch it live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of Fox and over 65 other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Once registered in Vidgo, you can see The Real Dirty Dancing live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any Android TV device (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch it on your PC through the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream from Fox and over 65 other TV channels through Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of its special package:

Once you’ve signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch The Real Dirty Dancing live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV , any device with Android TV (such as Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch it on your PC through the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch it live, Hulu with Live TV comes with its extensive on-demand library (including most shows after they air) and 50 hours of cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “ Enhanced Cloud DVR”), giving you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast-forward commercials).

What is it about The Real Dirty Dancing?

Hosted by dancer Stephen “tWitch” Boss, The Real Dirty Dancing takes eight celebrities to Kellerman’s Lodge, where the romantic drama was filmed. The actual resort is Virginia’s Mountain Lake Lodge.

The eight celebrities will compete for four weeks as they “completely immerse themselves in the ultimate gaming experience.” Dirty Dancing“says the FOX press release.

This unique competition features celebrities reliving the classic film’s most memorable dance moments in hopes of becoming the future “Baby” and “Johnny.” Located at Virginia’s Mountain Lake Lodge, which was the actual location of the film’s fictional Kellerman’s Lodge, stars will bond and learn iconic dance routines from the film directed by Jennifer Gray and Patrick Swayze. Contestants will recreate classic scenes. Throughout the special event, memorable music from Dirty Dancing will transport viewers back to that magical summer in 1963. The competition will also feature special guest judges who will help decide which celebrity couples will remain in the competition and which couple will be eliminated. In the end, a woman and a man will be crowned the “Baby” and “Johnny”, becoming the champions of The Real Dirty Dancing.

The eight celebrities and their biographies from the FOX press release are as follows:

Brie Bella: Brie Bella is an entrepreneur, philanthropist, executive producer, New York Times best-selling author, motivational speaker, and WWE Hall of Famer. Bella debuted on SmackDown in 2008, became Divas Champion in 2011, and was named Diva of the Year in 2013. Bella and her twin sister, Nikki, were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020.

Corbin Blue: Corbin Bleu is an accomplished actor, singer, songwriter, dancer, broadcaster, television host, and producer. Bleu is perhaps best known for his role as Chad Danforth in the franchise. High School Musical, winner of the Emmy award. Bleu recently starred in the television movies Love, For Real Y A Christmas Dance Reunion. Bleu also appeared in the award-nominated production Tony’s Holiday Innby Irving Berlin, which earned Bleu the Chita Rivera award for the male category.

Tyler Cameron: Tyler Cameron is a television personality, actor, author, model, and philanthropist. Passionate about building and renovating homes, Cameron introduced the program Barkitecture. He was also a finalist on the 15th season of The Bachelorette. Additionally, he is a co-founder and ambassador for the ABC Food Tours charity, which focuses on enriching the lives of children in underserved communities.

Cat Cora: Cat Cora is a chef, author, restaurateur, TV host, philanthropist, and proud mother of six. Cora trained at the Culinary Institute of America and went on to cook at two 3-Michelin-star restaurants in France. She was crowned the first female Iron Chef and was also the first woman inducted into the Culinary Hall of Fame.

Howie Dorough: Howie Dorough is a member of the Backstreet Boys, one of the most successful groups in music history, with countless number 1s, record-breaking tours and worldwide sales exceeding 130 million. A multi-award winning artist and Grammy nominee, Dorough’s work with BSB has earned him gold and platinum records in 46 countries, making the Backstreet Boys one of the most influential groups in pop and the best-selling boy band. in the history.

Anthony Gates: NFL Hall of Fame tight end Antonio Gates had a successful 16-year career. After signing with the San Diego Chargers as a free agent, Antonio was selected to eight Pro Bowls and was a five-time All-Pro. Gates also holds the NFL record for most touchdowns as a tight end in NFL history. After his retirement, Antonio continues to work for the Chargers.

Anjelah Johnson-Reyes: Anjelah Johnson-Reyes is a comedian, singer, actress, and well-known on social media. Johnson-Reyes became an internet sensation and pioneer of viral YouTube videos when her famous snippet “Nail Salon” from a local comedy show was posted and received more than 100 million views. Shortly thereafter, she was added to the cast of the original MADtv, in which she recorded her legendary character, Bon Qui Qui. Her first book “Who Do I Think I Am?: Stories of Chola Wishes and Caviar Dreams” will be published in March 2022.

Loni Love: Loni Love is an NAACP Award-winning comedian and host of the Emmy Award-winning The Real, as well as a regular guest DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The Real Dirty Dancing airs Tuesdays at 9 PM Eastern Time throughout this month of February.