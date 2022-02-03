The regime does not want Cubans employed by foreign companies to earn more than those of state companies

The Cuban government does not want people who work with foreign companies to earn a higher salary than those who work in similar state companiesaccording to statements to the official magazine Bohemia of the Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, Rodrigo Malmierca.

“The hiring of personnel through a (state) employing agency responds to its own policies“, designed so that Cuban employees of foreign businesses do not earn more than their peers in state companies, he said.

For Malmierca, it is about “internal decisions” that the authorities do not intend to change, although are rejected by foreign investors.

“We have been very careful to try to prevent people who work with foreign capital investments, simply for that reason, and perhaps doing the same thing as another in a state company, from earning much more“, he insisted.

“Y that is something that we have tried to preserve through the employing agencies, although foreign investors do not like it. There are also other things they don’t like, and we’re not going to change them for that,” he said.

Salaries received by employees of state-owned companies are insufficient to meet basic needsand this has worsened with the rise in inflation in recent months.

In Cuba, all businesses with foreign capital are approved on a case-by-case basis by the Government, after verifying that the project fits their interests. This considerably delays the investment process.

“In the rest of the world it doesn’t happen like that, but in Cuba that is the guarantee that this foreign investment is taxed to the economic and social development planslet’s not sacrifice sovereignty, financing has a lawful source, and the future is not mortgaged,” Malmierca justified.

About the possibilities for the non-state sector, such as MSMEs and Non-Agricultural Cooperatives (CNA), to participate in foreign investmentRodrigo Malmierca said “the adjustments” made “give the possibility” of “doing business with foreign capital”,

However, he clarified that “this is approved by the Government, it is not for free enterprise”, and they must go through “the same procedures as the state company” and without differentiated treatment for one or the other.

He also confirmed that they are three approved foreign trade MSMEs, although “they are not formed to associate with foreign capital.” He added that they could do so “eventually”, but did not specify how.

The minister admitted that “in Cuba wholesale trade is really very limited” and that “it creates problems for the non-state sector”; therefore, when businessmen or entrepreneurs want to import something, they must do so through “specialized state-owned companies.”

Private entrepreneurs —who make up the majority of the approximately 1,400 MSMEs created since Decree-Law 46 was approved in September—complain about how onerous it is to import through state companies and they ask the Government for facilities to bring their supplies to the island.

Despite this, Malmierca questioned whether private companies are ready to import and export “efficiently” and recalled that during the VIII Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), in April 2021, Raúl Castro reiterated that foreign trade will continue to be a state monopoly.