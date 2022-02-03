the spell is broken and Cinderella must get to work

After the win against Bolivia, which showed the dream future of Venezuela with José Pekerman at the helm, the spell was broken in Uruguay: the burgundy Cinderella received four goals and continues to scrub the floors of the South American qualifier, thinking of 2026.

“You have to be patient,” said Pekerman after the second duel in front of the Venezuelan eleven.

In both games they got the same result: 4-1 in favor, and now against. His project is just beginning, it is on paper, although the debut victory injected an early illusion in the midst of so many defeats.

Pekerman evaluates the players

Venezuela, with the Cinderella sign painted on its forehead, which it resumes after having managed to remove it, is last in the South American qualifying round, with 10 points out of a possible 48. No longer chances of qualifying for the Qatar-2022 World Cup.

La Vinotinto did not show any of the virtues that it showed in Barinas (western Venezuela), when it crushed the Bolivian eleven. The Uruguayans were comfortable on the pitch against a Venezuela that faltered in defense and order, and tried to pick themselves up during the second half of the game by scoring their only goal.

The 72-year-old Argentine coach acknowledged “errors” and a bit of “lack of order” from Venezuela against Uruguay, and insisted that it is “too early” to draw conclusions about his work with the Venezuelan team.

“We are just getting to know the players,” Pekerman said. The coach said that the remaining games of this cycle will serve as evaluation towards the 2026 World Cup, which will be organized by the United States, along with Canada and Mexico.

“It is a stage to see the players that we have available at the moment. Think about the future, “added the coach. He stressed that there are players who “without a doubt” have met “individually.”

The Red Wine It closes in March with a visit to Argentina and then at home against Colombia, a classic between both countries.

“We pay dearly for neglect”

It was not an easy qualifying cycle for Venezuela.

After the departure of the Portuguese Jose Peseiro and a long internship of Leo González, Venezuela relies on Pekerman’s experience as coach of his native Argentina in Germany-2006 and Colombia in Brazil-2014 and Russia-2018.

The development of talent is emerging as one of the strengths of the coach, three-time world champion in the U-20 category with his country (1995, 1997 and 2001).

The Argentine opted for the same line-up with Yeferson Soteldo and Rómulo Otero to create opportunities for Salomón Rondón, who was lost, completely neutralized by defenders Diego Godín and José María Giménez.

The team was dazzled, with a timid resistance, not knowing what to do the few times they had the ball.

With the public still entering the Centenario stadium, Uruguay was already giving the coup, with Rodrigo Bentancur opening the scoring in the first minute.

Uruguay climbed to fourth place in the table, which gives a non-stop ticket to the World Cup playoffs.

“They score a goal for us after 50 seconds, something that you cannot allow in this tie, because a team like the Uruguayan team will always put pressure on you. They work on the result, and then they score a second goal for us in a few minutes,” striker Rondón, from English Everton and scorer of three goals in the previous game, lashed out.

“We pay dearly for neglect. Do not go out awake and there is the result, “lamented the attacker in a press release from the Venezuelan Football Federation.

The team took some fresh air and a mistake in the defense Josema Gimenez served Josef Martínez the goal, at 65. The goal seemed to wake up the Vinotinto, but the heat stroke was short-lived, despite Soteldo, and Uruguay quickly resumed control of the party.

For former Venezuelan coach Richard Páez (2001-2007), Venezuela needs “hierarchy and game identity” to reach the World Cup.

The road is difficult and rocky for Pekerman, who has seen the best and worst of the team in two games.

