The style of decoration that Adamari López chooses for her luxurious mansion

Adamari López lives with her daughter Alaïa in an impressive Mansion in Miami, Florida, which he designed with his former partner, Toni Costa. Every day she shares posts on Instagram in which she reveals some spaces in her home that are impressive and very luxurious.

Before separating, at the beginning of 2021, the Spanish dancer and the Puerto Rican presenter showed the interior of the property on Telemundo’s YouTube channel and surprised with the impressive garden. Both are very classic and chose white as the predominant color, which has the function of enlarging the spaces.

How did Adamari López decorate her mansion?

Adamari Lopez He showed that he has a taste and the decor of your home is minimalist, where less is more. For some spaces, like the bedroom, she used the effect of painting just one wall, while leaving the others white, and for the dining room the tone she chose was light gray, along with an impressive ceiling chandelier.

The garden of the mansion of Adamari Lopez. Source: People.

The kitchen has tiles, white upper units, gray lower units, a very large island for cooking and a cabinet where she shows off all the prizes she has won. The table is made of glass with huge flower arrangements, something that can be seen in many spaces, with six gray chairs and an incredible view of the garden.

The living room has a gray sectional armchair next to a glass coffee table with silver edges, and a large decor in the center it has flowers, a tray and some objects. One of the issues that most fell in love with Adamari Lopez of this mansion are its windows, which reach the ceiling and allow a lot of light to enter.

In the main room, enjoy a three-seater bed that is decorated with a cream-tone backrest and two nightstands. Its en-suite bathroom is very luxurious: it has a chandelier that falls over the tub, it has glass doors and the walls are painted burgundy, in which you can see two huge round mirrors.

Adamari Lopez tHe works from a very young age and his career has allowed him to reap an immense fortune to afford all the luxuries. In addition, together with Toni Costa, they built Alaïa a house for her to play in the huge garden that is very close to the pool, where they spend most of their time.

Do you like her amazing Mansion?