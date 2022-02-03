The style of decoration that Adamari López chooses for her luxurious mansion

Adamari López lives with her daughter Alaïa in an impressive Mansion in Miami, Florida, which he designed with his former partner, Toni Costa. Every day she shares posts on Instagram in which she reveals some spaces in her home that are impressive and very luxurious.

Before separating, at the beginning of 2021, the Spanish dancer and the Puerto Rican presenter showed the interior of the property on Telemundo’s YouTube channel and surprised with the impressive garden. Both are very classic and chose white as the predominant color, which has the function of enlarging the spaces.

