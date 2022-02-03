The teenager who became a headache for Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos

But neverthelessthe university student acknowledged that he has no intention of requesting sums of money from the other billionaires, according to statements to NBC. “I have no intention of disturbing you,” said the teenager, who demonstrated his creativity and knowledge of technology.

The University of Central Florida student said his father, who works in the aviation industry, passed on his passion for the industry to him. What’s more, he considered himself an admirer of Musk long before the richest man in the world contacted him.

The Twitter account he created shows the movements of Musk’s private jet using bots that monitor public air traffic data and record takeoffs and landings. The young man pointed out that he launched it in June 2020 as part of a project within the framework of isolation due to the pandemic.

The activity of the account generated the attention of the also owner of SpaceX, who even offered him $ 5,000 to withdraw the account. “I don’t like the idea of ​​being shot by a madman,” Musk had told him, who told him that it was, in addition to a security issue.

In the exchange of messages, Sweeney asked him if the amount could be raised to $50,000, which would, he said, help him with his studies, or even would give him the possibility to buy a Tesla model 3, one of the vehicles sold by the tycoon.

It was later found out that Musk wrote back to tell her that he didn’t feel it was right to pay to cancel account activity.. However, Sweeney explained that $5,000, in his opinion, was not enough to replace the enthusiasm it generated and the work it had demanded of him.

In that exchange, though, he did give Musk some advice on how to increase the security of your jet by using jamming systems that can hinder identification of the aircraft and make it less traceable, he told Business Insider. The university student specified, however, that he can still track him down and that in any case he has to put some effort into it.

He also recounted that the millionaire blocked him from the networks once the case began to go viral. The creator of “Elon Musk’s Jet” explained that the public dissemination of the money offer has probably bothered Musk.

The exposure Sweeney gained during this time led to Stratos Jet Charters, a private charter company in Orlando, Florida, approaching him to join their development team. The authorities of the firm recognized him even before the media by highlighting his creativity and offering him the possibility of adopting the modality that best suits him according to his ongoing studies.

“I already work for the firm UberJets”Sweeney responded by declining the offer. The young man pointed out that he is working on the development of a platform that allows customers to easily find cheap seats.