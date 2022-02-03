The teenager who challenges Elon Musk with the tracking of his private jet

19-year-old student Jack Sweeney.

Photo Twitter @JxckSweeney

Elon Musk’s brain chips are closer to reaching humans

Iniesta, Messi, Elon Musk, Kardashian and the ‘crypto’

Jack Sweeney is a 19-year-old college student who has put Elon Musk in check with a Twitter account where he posts all the movements of the Tesla owner’s private jet. The person affected has offered him $5,000 to close the profile. Too low an offer to give up on such a successful project.

The tech-savvy teenager launched the profile @ElonJet. He did so after inventing a computer program – one of the popular bots – to collect publicly available air traffic data with which to track the private plane of Musk and other executives like Bill Gates Y Jeff Bezos.

But it has been the account of the millionaire creator of SpaceX which has managed to accumulate almost 300,000 followers. Almost daily, the Gulfstream G650ER of $70 million, flies between Musk’s home in California and the different headquarters that the company has in the Texas cities of Austin, Houston and Brownsville, where I moved the business in December 2021.

The precision of the movements, with minute details of takeoffs and landings, has become “a security problem”, as the millionaire has denounced in his account. Twitter. Even if Sweeney warns that his program does not detect people traveling on the ship, it is not difficult to guess where Musk may be.

On January 23 and 24, the executive spent two days in Hawaii. If you compare the data from ElonJet with celebrity tracking accounts like the popular Deuxmoi with 1.3 million followers, you can see that Musk was seen those days in the hotel Four Seasons from the Hawaiian island of lanai, where do you live Larry Ellison, CEO of Oracle and independent director of Tesla.

a very low offer

The situation has become so desperate for Musk that he has decided to personally intervene. Last week he slipped into Sweeney’s direct messages to offer you $5,000 (4,420 euros) in exchange for closing the account to avoid risks to your safety. It was not enough.

The student of the University of Central Florida (UCF) He made a counteroffer of $50,000, which, according to him, would go to pay for his studies or to buy a Tesla Model 3. Musk replied that he would think about it and then tell him that he did not feel good about paying for the closure.

“The offer is not enough to pay for the fun I get from this and all the work I’ve put into it,” the teenager said in an interview with Insider, the medium to which he leaked the messages. In the past few days, the executive seems to have implemented some of the advice from Sweeney and has applied a blocking system that changes the identifier of the plane to make it more difficult to track. “I just have to fix it,” the young man boasted.

The companies raffle it

Sweeney’s public exposure has angered Musk, who ended up blocking his personal Twitter account. Twitter, at the same time that the plane’s profile added 200,000 followers in several days. At the moment, the teenager is winning the pulse.

His technological prowess has caught the attention of industry professionals who believe his system could help them predict flight times more accurately. The company Stratos Jet Charters, based in Orlando (Florida), has just offered him a job within its technology team that the young man is still hesitating whether to accept.

“I’m not sure,” he told the newspaper. new york post, claiming that he prefers to focus on his studies and continue his part-time job as a developer to UberJets. Stratos competes in the sector with Wheels Up, NetJets and other jet services, a growing business around the world due to the pandemic.

The young man seems to be more interested in continuing to earn money on his spy account. You just opened a new Twitter account named @ElonJetBSC, where he informs that he is creating a cryptocurrency within the virtual money trader BinanceChain, property of Binance, based on the movements of Musk’s private planes around the world. As of February 2, 2022, the profile had 520 followers.