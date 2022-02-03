The TOP 10 famous phrases of Steve Jobs

“Every day I look in the mirror and ask myself: If today were the last day of my life, would I want to do what I am going to do today? If the answer is “no” for too many days in a row, I know I need to change something.”

Getting inspired and finding motivation on a daily basis is something complicated that goes beyond reading a motivating phrase or filling the house with pictures, cups, cushions and t-shirts with them. However, in moments of reflection, they are always interesting to gain strength if one is down. And those of Jobs are good proof of this.

Reflections of Steve Jobs that, especially the first one, serve as a magical guide for life. In a few words we can understand the meaning of many things and that is, who has never complained about his routine tasks? Changing some things is not easy, but it is in our hands many more times than we think.

“Your work is going to fill a large part of your life. The only way to be truly satisfied is to do what you think is great work. And the only way to do that is to love what you do. If you haven’t found it yet, keep looking. As with everything that has to do with the heart, you will know it when you have found it” “Deciding what not to do is just as important as deciding what to do.” “Even people who want to go to heaven don’t want to die to get there.”

It also helps us to see that personal success or doing important things is not always related to changing the world or being more or less transcendent for others.

Those that define Jobs and Apple itself

Apple, not something else, but it’s particular for a while. Just like Jobs, who transferred his life philosophy and vision to the company and even today we continue to find a company that, with greater or lesser success, tries to be different from the others in all aspects.

“I was lucky. I knew very early in my life what I wanted to do.” “Design is the soul of everything created by man.” “We have not been the first, but we will be the best.” “You can ask customers what they want and then try to give it to them. By the time you have it built, they will want something new.”

A good dose of apple philosophy in these quotes. From Jobs’s obsession with design, still present today, to that old pseudo-slogan that says you don’t have to be the first, but be the best. Precisely the latter is a good value cited a lot in these times when the company seems to be late in many technologies.

“Think different.”

Although if we have to stay with a phrase above others, it is this. Used as an advertising slogan at the end of the 90s, it has been a reason for being for the company and with which even users feel identified.