The trip of Muna, the daughter of Agustina Cherri and Gastón Pauls, to New York: meeting with Cris Morena and singing classes

Muna Cherri in New York, where she traveled to improve her singing and dancing

Many may prejudge her for being the daughter of agustina cherri Y Gaston Paulsbut the truth is that mune He has been showing his talent for a long time. For example, last year she went on stage to sing with nothing more and nothing less than Luciano Pereirawhom he thanked for having fulfilled his dream.

And, in the last few weeks, it became known that she would go to New York to improve her dance and singing, under the program Go Broadway where you will have the possibility of, hand in hand with Valentina Berger, program director, study with the best teachers. The truth is that this trip finally materialized in the last few hours.

“In a place I love, doing what I love”he wrote in his last post Instagram, where she is seen very warm and with a snowy landscape behind. The teenager traveled accompanied by her father, and she has already shared a video in which she is seen in a singing class, in which she observes her undeniable vocal gifts. Proudly, her mother replied to her video on her networks: “And meanwhile in NY…”, she wrote in a story.

Agustina Cherri’s daughter demonstrates all her talent in New York

This year, artists from Venezuela, Peru, Spain, Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay and Bolivia will also travel with Muna. “We are excited to resume travel with all possible precautions. Broadway is 100% and properly handling the COVID context, we aim to work along the same lines”, said the director of the program that connects students, teachers and producers from all over the world.

In addition, the young woman found herself in the Big Apple with Chris Brownwho is also walking there with his granddaughter Giordano Bluewhich today strikes with the resemblance to his mother, Romina Yan. “Muna + Achu + New York… a perfect formula”, highlighted the producer in a post where she published several photos with the two girls. Days before, Cris had shared a heartfelt reflection, as soon as she arrived in the United States: “This 2022 is one of transformation and many changes and new things… that is why I am going to encourage myself to show you a little more about my day to day… and I am going to start with this great trip with my beloved granddaughter… happy to be able to enjoy a snowy New York”.

Cris Morena with Muna Cherri and Azul Giordano in New York

In that sense, her mother once spoke of Muna’s foray into the media and compared the present with her beginnings, in Feasting. “The problem is that when I started it was not like it is now, the media were not like they are today, nor were there social networks. Today there is a whole world that scares me more”Agustina once said. And she pointed out that, having actor parents, the girl will have to deal with the nickname of being the “daughter of”, beyond the talent that she can show. Although, obviously, she made it clear that both she and Gastón support her in her vocation.

While closely following her progress, Agustina also enjoys a vacation in Bariloche, where she traveled accompanied by her boyfriend. Thomas Veraand their minor children, Nile Y Sunrise. From there, she also shared with her followers some images in which she is seen enjoying the hotel where they stayed and some adventure activities, such as rafting.

