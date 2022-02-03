The United States is already beating Honduras in the cold of Minnesota!

2022-02-01

Welcome to the minute by minute of USA vs Honduras! SEE MORE: Table of positions of the Concacaf qualifier heading to Qatar THE GAME: USA 3-0 Honduras 66′ GOOOALLLL OF THE UNITED STATES! Cristian Pulisic takes advantage of a rebound that he has left at will and with a cross shot defines the 3-0 against Honduras. 61′ Change in Honduras:

Entered: Devron Garcia

He left; Kevin Lopez 59′ Bombazo by Jordan Morris that Menjívar intercepts. 57′ Arrival with poison from the United States that ends in a deflected shot from Pepi. 52′ Uffff… I shoot at Marco Honduran but Edrick Menjívar rises and avoids the third of the gringos. 46′ Change in Honduras:

Entered: Edrick Menjívar

Left: Luis Lopez 46′ Change in Honduras:

Entered: Antony Lozano

Left: Romell Quito 46′ Change in Honduras:

Entered: Bryan Rochez

Left: Diego Rodriguez Start the second half: Honduras is losing 2-0 to the United States in Minnesota.[aperdiendo2-0antelosEstadosUnidosenMinnesota End of the first half: Honduras is falling 2-0 to the United States in Minnesota. McKennie and Zimmerman goals for the gringos; the “H” hasn’t shot at Marco in the entire game. 41′ Cross to the Honduran area by Luca de la Torre but Wisdom Quayé clears the ball and Honduras continues to be protected.

36′ GOOOALLLL OF THE UNITED STATES! Walker Zimmerman receives in the area and before the weak mark of Juan Delgado and Denil Maldonado, he scores 2-0 with pleasure. 31‘ One of those who suffers the most from the low temperatures is the United States goalkeeper, Matt Turner. He is literally freezing to death. 28′ Ricardo Pepi, the same one who scored a double for us in San Pedro Sula, wanted to try it with an earwig but the ball went over the crossbar. 25′ Honduran save… again Weah arrived but Buba López and then Denil Maldonado cleaned the area; we’re still down 1-0 in Minnesota.

twenty’ Phew… Tim Weah was close to scoring the United States’ second, a shot from the right, but the Honduran goalkeeper saved his cabin with one hand. 13′ Alberth Elis tries it with speed but slips in the attempt to send a cross into the area. 7′ GOOOOOOLLLL FROM THE UNITED STATES! Weston McKennie scores the first after a cross into the box and a header, given Quioto’s poor record, making it 1-0.

6′ Honduras begins to hit and the referee sanctions everything in favor of the gringos. one’ Foul against Alberth Elis who goes to the ground. The footballers shiver from the cold. USA goalkeeper Matt Turner is wearing a turban and is covered up to his face. STARTED! The United States and Honduras are facing each other in Minnesota with -15 degrees Celsius… crazy! Now the national anthem of the United States is playing. The Honduran national anthem is sung at Allianz Field in Minnesota.

Both teams are in their dressing rooms ready to take to the pitch at Allianz Field.

6:14 p.m.: Honduran players continue to warm up on the Allianz Field pitch.

The game in Minnesota will be at 6:30 in the afternoon (Honduran time).

Honduran lineup: Luis Lopez; Omar Elvir, Denil Maldonado, Maynor Figueroa, Wisdom Quayé; Alfredo Mejía, Juan Delgado, Kevin López, Diego Rodríguez; Alberth Elis and Romell Quito.

5:32 p.m.: Gregg Berhalter sends several changes in his starting eleven to face Honduras. Sergiño Dest, Yunus Musah, Paul Arriola, Gyazi Zardes, Cristian Pulisic, Cristian Roldán, Sebastián Lletget, Deandre Yedlin, are some of the substitutes for the gringo squad.

United States lineup: Matt Turner; Walker Zimmerman, Reggie Cannon, Antonee Robinson; Weston McKennie, Miles Robinson, Jordan Morris, Luca de la Torre, Kellyn Acosta; Ricardo Pepi and Tim Weah.

5:23 p.m.: Right now the temperature at Allianz Field is -20 and the wind chill is -26 degrees Celsius. 5:11 p.m.: The Honduran fans arrived at the concentration hotel of the Honduran National Team and took photos and asked for autographs.

5:05 p.m.: The United States Federation will provide clothing to withstand the cold to the Honduran players who are on the bench, which by the way will have heating.

4:50pm: Honduras is currently traveling on a bus to Allianz Field, the area of ​​the battle against the United States. 4:45 p.m.: The Honduran national teams leave for the stadium. Some go braving the weather; without gloves and with summer concentration clothes. 4:32 p.m.: Welcome to the minute by minute of the eliminatory game between the United States and Honduras from the cold of Minnesota. THE PREVIOUS: Hit in his pride by the defeat against neighbor and leader Canada, this Wednesday (6:30pm) U.S will face the need to add three points to a Honduras, already eliminated, to avoid problems in the Concacaf qualifiers for the Qatar-2022 World Cup. The North American team occupies the second position of the octagonal with 18 points, four less than Canada, with four days to go. With the same points is found Mexicowhich provisionally has the third and last direct ticket to Qatar-2022, and with one less unit is Panamawhich would play a playoff against a team from Oceania. In case of stumbling against the catracho team, which is last in the octagonal with just 3 points, U.S could find themselves in trouble in the final knockout games in March, when they visit Mexicoyou will receive Panama and will close the octagonal in Costa Rica (13 points), who still aspires to a World Cup ticket. For the “H” it will be a good opportunity to stop the losing streak that adds to the thread and begin to gain confidence for the next process.

“Honduras is a dangerous rival, I don’t think they played as badly as the results show. They have generated opportunities and deserve more, Alberth Elis, Quioto and Antony Lozano are players we know. But we are going to play to win the game,” said Gregg Berhalter. They reach the “H” to a freezer As he did last week against El Salvador (1-0), U.S has prepared a cold stage for the clash against Honduras. According to forecasts, temperatures in the Allianz Field of Saint Paul (Minnesota) will be below zero when the ball begins to roll. Match organizers have had to implement contingency measures for the cold that include handing out hand warmers to spectators and setting up heated areas in the stadium. “It is inconceivable that a powerful in every way brings you here to play a game and get a result. The game hasn’t started, but I can’t wait for the hour to end,” complained Honduran coach Hernán “Bolillo” Gómez.