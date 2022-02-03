The University of NY will give a course on Taylor Swift!

A university course focused on the career of Taylor Swift will be taught by the university of New York

A new course in Clive Davis Institute of the New York University will give students the opportunity to learn everything about the impact that the musical career of Taylor Swift has had in the music industry and popular culture. This new class will be taught by the writer of Rolling Stone, Brittany Spanos.

According to a representative of the school program, the class will cover “Her evolution as a creative music entrepreneur, the legacy of pop and country songwriters, the discourses of youth and childhood, and the politics of race in contemporary popular music.” For his part, the president of the Institute clive davis, JasonKing, he told Variety that as soon as Spans He proposed to her to take the course, she could not refuse because of her ability to delve into the themes of music.

“She’s a fan of Taylor, but she also knows how to culturally contextualize her and get students to think more deeply about her and her music through the lens of gender, feminism, race and class and identity. Thinking is what this show is about. Brittany Spanos is a student at New York University and a former student of mine, I have seen her grow as a journalist and as a person and I am very excited to bring her.”

What is the objective of the course?

The course description states that students “they will deconstruct both the attractiveness and the aversions” of the music of Taylor Swift by analyzing detailed readings and public discourse “in relation to her own growth as an artist and celebrity.” It will also delve into topics such as “Copyright and Property, American Nationalism, and the Continuing Impact of Social Media on the Pop Music Industry”.

About, Brittany Spanos commented that teaching a course in clive davisit’s been a dream ever since he attended the New York University and considers that the music courses helped him for his professional training. Furthermore, since he started his career, he has followed the path of taylor and is a great admirer of the singer. “I hope to help you rethink how to relate to one of the biggest and sometimes divisive stars in the world, in the same way that Clive professors like Jason King, Vivian Goldman and Joe Levy did for me when I took their courses.”he added.

Among the objectives of the course are:

Students will develop an understanding and appreciation of Taylor Swift as a creative musical entrepreneur. Students will learn to deconstruct how her creativity and songwriting have made her an enduring presence in a rapidly evolving music industry. Students will learn about the legacy of pop and country songwriters who have influenced Taylor Swift, as well as speeches about the “wonders” in the history of pop music. Students will gain an understanding of how youth and childhood discourses are often exploited in the media and music industries. Students will learn about the politics of race in contemporary popular music and question whiteness in relation to politics, songwriting, worldview, and Swift’s interactions with the larger cultural world around her. Students will develop greater sophistication in their art appreciation, critical thinking, research, and writing skills.

