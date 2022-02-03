The Washington NFL team chooses Commanders as its new name, after a two-year search

LANDOVER, Md. — It’s the Washington Commanders.

After 87 years under its previous name and two years as the Washington Football Team, the franchise announced Wednesday morning that its new name will be the Commanders. The team also unveiled its new logo and uniforms.

Washington leaders, team president Jason Wright and coach Ron Rivera, had emphasized during the 20-month search that they would like to join the military because of their connection to the nation’s capital.

The new Washington Commanders logo AP

Commander is a military term, most closely associated with a naval officer rank, but can also be used as a generic term, such as commanding officer. The President of the United States is known as the Commander in Chief.

Washington’s search for a new name began in July 2020, following protests across the United States following the murder of George Floyd in Minnesota. Around that time, Washington owner Dan Snyder began having discussions with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell about the possibility of changing the name that some viewed as offensive and racist. The outfit kept its burgundy and gold colors, but is made with Native American imagery.

Crystal Echo Hawk, executive director of the nonprofit IllumiNative, called Wednesday a “momentous moment” and said they can “end a horrible chapter.” The team’s work on reconciliation and healing is done.”

“The NFL is not over,” added Crystal Echo Hawk. “The Chiefs [de Kansas City] they have to step up and follow suit and be on the right side of history. Washington has shown that these rebrands can be successful. This is a good thing. All eyes turn to the Chiefs.”

Ray Halbritter, Nation’s Representative and CEO of Oneida Nation Enterprises, said the new name is important to all Native Americans, but especially to future generations.

“They will no longer be subjected to such an offensive and damaging insult every Sunday during football season,” Halbritter said. “This is a great moment for Washington fans. They want to support a team, love a team, and now they won’t be in the position of having to do that with a dictionary-defined insult as a name.”

The franchise said on July 3, 2020, that it would undergo a comprehensive review of its former name. Ten days later, he announced that he would retire his previous name and adopt Football Team as a temporary nickname.

Snyder had for years resisted changing the name, telling USA Today in 2013 to “capitalize it” that he would never make such a move. Some who have worked for Snyder said they believed he would rather sell the team than use a new name.

But that changed during the spring and early summer of 2020. In June of that year, a letter signed by 87 investors and shareholders worth a total of $620 billion was sent to sponsors FedEx, PepsiCo and Nike, asking them to stop to do business with the team unless its name has been changed. When Adweek.com reported that, multiple people, including current and former employees, echoed the same thought: It’s over. Most, if not all, were unaware that a possible change was already in the works.

A small group in the organization, including Snyder and Rivera, discussed a new name at the time, but it was soon shelved. At the time, there were reports of trademark issues delaying a potential new name.

The search began more in earnest when the franchise signed Wright a month later. Wright’s group met with alumni, fans and some Native Americans during the process, keeping fans informed with updates on the team’s website, either by video or through their President’s Briefings.

Wright said he did not want to release the name until all the designs and logos were completed. In July 2021, Wright announced that the new name would not contain any Native American references or images.

Last month, Wright said a name popular with fans, RedWolves, was removed due to others’ trademarks.

Former Washington quarterback Joe Theismann, part of the organization’s first Super Bowl win after the 1982 season, called the name a “fresh start.”

Theismann said that he will still feel an attachment to what was done in the past. And he said fans will accept the name if the team does something he hasn’t done in a long time: win. Washington has posted five straight losing seasons, though it won the NFC East in 2020. The team hasn’t won a playoff game since 2005 and hasn’t appeared in the NFC Championship Game since 1991, also the last season it won the Super Bowl.

“I don’t feel detached, and the reason is because of the fans,” Theismann said. “Trust me, like anything else, you build it and they will come. You start winning, people will show up. If you don’t win, people will be disillusioned.”

Former Washington defensive end Charles Mann, who played in three Super Bowls and won two with the franchise, said he will continue to associate himself with the team’s former name.

“That’s who we were when we played,” Mann said. “But there’s a new era. New records will be broken. All of that to me is different and fresh and new. I have nothing to worry about us missing or forgetting. We did some amazing things when we played.”

Wright said throughout the process that he didn’t want to be seen as an expansion franchise. For the past two seasons, the team had the year the franchise was established, 1932, painted on the field and emblazoned on signs bearing the Football Team name.