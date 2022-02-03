They accuse PLD governments of “selling” public assets

The government accused this Thursday past efforts, led by the Dominican Liberation Party, of “selling, transferring and alienating the public heritage”, in addition to “compromising” the income of the country.

In these terms, the director of Government Strategy and Communication expressed himself, Homer Figueroa reading a statement at the National Palace. The spokesman stated that the management of President Luis Abinader “has recovered more assets from the public heritage than in any other administration in the past.”

“In a year and six months of government there is not a single evidence of delivery, transfer or sale of public goods to the private sector. So any misgivings, fears or suspicions in that regard are unfounded,” he stated.

Figueroa pointed out that, contrary to his critics, the president has reiterated that while he governs, no public property will be privatized and that “the facts back up his words.”

He stated that in August 2020 the authorities found the State Sugar Council (CEA) “turned into a real estate agency to dispose of State land”, while indicating that last December the current management recovered 100,000 land tasks that, according to he maintained, were irregularly in the hands of private individuals. “Who took advantage of this depredation of State lands?” asked Figueroa when reading the statement.

He recalled that in 2010 the contract for the sale of 49% of the shares of the Dominican Oil Refinery to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela was signed and that in August 2021 the government Dominican recovered control of 100% of the shares of Refidomsa. “Who sold half of a Dominican public company to a foreign public company?” he questioned.

He added that in 2008 the State undertook to pay for 30 years an income known as “Shadow Toll” to the Northeast highway concession company and that last December the president announced the early termination of the concession, a decision that “will save the country one thousand five hundred million dollars”.

“Who compromised the country’s income with an onerous contract? The answer to these three questions is the same: Those who today are the political opposition”, concluded the spokesman.

These statements come after the issue of Punta Cana returned to the table, after revealing the plans of the government to make a trust for the plant, which was interpreted by the political opposition as possible privatization plans.

