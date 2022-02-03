They identify the man who died on the premises of the Medical Center in Río Piedras

What Juan Bautista Otero Otero68 years old, the man found yesterday, Tuesday, lifeless in the vicinity of the Medical Center in Río Piedrasaccompanied by his inseparable pet, a scene that moved hospital workers and visitors.

The man, confirmed by the Police Press Office, was identified by his sister Sonia Margarita Otero Oterowho went this morning, Wednesday, to the Institute of Forensic Sciences (ICF) after hearing the news of the death through the media.

He said, according to police, that he had apparently lost communication with the man since November 2021.

The sad scene, captured in images shared with The new day, arose yesterday, Tuesday, around 7:00 am, in front of the External Clinics area and a food business, when the man’s body was found lifeless in a bank. Beside him was his pet, a golden-coated dog.

The dog remained next to the man’s body and, from a distance, observed with evident sadness how ICF personnel took his master away, according to those who observed what happened.

The news also reached the ears of Dr. Jose Antonio Herrera, who -upon learning what happened- did not think about it and decided to adopt the puppy, who has already met Melcoche and Lucho, the other two dogs in the family. The animal, the doctor said, was taken to the vet and is adapting to its new environment.