They manage the creation of a Dominican space agency

Dominican Republic takes steps to create a Dominican space agencywhich will represent the country before the United Nations Office for Outer Affairs (Unoosa) and would be in charge of promoting international cooperation in the use of space for peaceful purposes.

For such purposes, the Astronautical and Space Engineer, Edwin Sánchez, from the Technological Institute of Santo Domingo (Intec), held meetings for the exchange of information that would propitiate the creation of said spatial entity.

For the creation of this new space institution, a council in formation will begin to work, which would be made up of the Ministries of the Presidency, Foreign Affairs, Defense, Economy, Planning and Development, Higher Education, Science and Technology, the Dominican Institute of Civil Aviation (IDAC).

As well as the Dominican Republic Air Force (FARD), the Dominican Institute of Communications (Indotel), and other public and private institutions, which will include coordination, policies, educational programs and projects, such as the launch of the first Dominican satellite under construction at the Intec.

The satellite is scheduled to be launched into space in the future at the Guayana launch center to monitor sargassum in the Caribbean and protect Dominican beaches.

Another objective of the creation of this space entity is to unite more international institutions and networks, to establish legal criteria, economic policies, projects and cooperation programs with international space agencies for the benefit of national productive sectors and, in addition, coordinate policies and programs in the areas of basic, secondary and higher education, for the development of Sciences, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics.

Congress

Space Engineer Sánchez, who is a graduate of Astronautical and Space Engineering, announced that the Seventh Congress of the Latin American and Caribbean Space Network (RELACA) will soon take place in Punta Cana, from May 12 to 14, 2019. anus.

He added that the most important thing about this event is that it will be open to scientists, astronomers, interested parties and the general public who want to attend from all over the world, at no cost, which seeks to promote the interaction of Dominican society with the space environment.

Dominican spacecraft engineer visit

The Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Carlos Luciano Díaz Morfa, received last Tuesday the visit of the Dominican space engineer from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Scarlet Hernandeztogether with the General Director of the Specialized Corps of Airport Security and Civil Aviation (Cesac), Major General Carlos Febrillet.

In addition to the astronautical engineer Sánchez, the Dominican vice-consul in Boston, Luis Rosario, also participated in the meeting.