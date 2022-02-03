They rebelled against Tata Martino and now they will not return to the Mexican National Team

Several players have been left out of Tata Martino’s calls

February 02, 2022 11:42 a.m.

The Mexican team He is not going through his best moment in this octagonal course towards the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, since his direct pass has been in danger due to the malfunction of the team, which tied against Costa Rica, so in case of losing to Panama they could be in fourth and go to a playoff. Despite the fact that there are several players who are in great football form have been removed from the calls by Gerard Martin.

According to the column David Medrano in Record, there are several Mexican players who have been totally erased from the Tri despite having a great competition with a team. Some of these players who were initially called up to the Mexican team Now they are banned due to the Tata scholarship holders, as they would not have been happy with the latest lists of the Argentine coach.

In your list, David Medrano mentions Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez as the first but also counts to Luis Montes, Miguel Layún, ‘Gallito’ Vázquez, Diego Reyes, Rodolfo Pizarro and Carlos Salcedo. All would have been called by Martino at the time but now they are totally erased from the Tri despite the fact that some have more minutes of play than others of the Argentine coach’s scholarship holders.

This has been one of the harsh criticisms of Martino, since the reason for his refusal to call these players was due to the fact that several did not agree with the scholarship holders, since they consider that the players who are in the best moment should be in the Tri and not the technician’s favourites. So it is likely that As long as Martino is coach of the national team, these players would not be taken into account.

What would be the starting lineup for Mexico against Panama?

For now, the Mexican National Team is preparing for its duel against Panama where the pressure has increased after facing its closest competitor for a direct ticket to the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The Argentine coach would make some changes regarding the duel against Costa Rica so which would come out with: Guillermo Ochoa, Gerardo Arteaga, Johan Vázquez, Cesar Montes, Julio César Domínguez, Edson Álvarez, Orbelin Pineda, Carlos Rodríguez, Alexis Vega, Raúl Jiménez and Tecatito Corona.

