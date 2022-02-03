They release causes of the death of Miss USA 2019 | Showbiz 123

Frances Licet

Last Monday, January 30, the Miss United States 2019 Cheslie Kryst, falling from a building, however, the New York City Chief Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that the model committed suicide, according to the autopsy performed.

Authorities reported that Cheslie suffered multiple blunt force injuries after jumping a 60-story skyscraper in New York. It is important to note that after the terrible death, multiple theories arose about the reason why he took his own life.

Among the rumors about the supposed reasons for her death, it arose that the beauty queen was afraid of getting old and for this reason she could have taken her own life.

For their part, the followers of the famous improvised a memorial on the sidewalk in front of the Orion building, in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood, where her body was found.

It should be remembered that before attacking herself Cheslie wrote a forceful message in which she hints that she wanted to rest in peace, according to her message, the Miss was experiencing very distressing moments.

It was through the social network Instagram that the youtuber wished that her day would bring peace, before the Manhattan police found her dead, she said: “May this day bring rest and peace.”