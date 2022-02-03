Things I learned in New York, by Patricia Benito

I don’t want to talk about Sex and the City or why the hell she didn’t stay with Aidan, but I do want to talk about one thing that happens to me after every episode: I want to write. The truth is that I also want her shoes, her dresses, her resistance to heels, an apartment on the Upper East Side and dating, but as one of the things I have practiced the most during this last decade is not wanting to be other women — because of how frustrating, endless, and unreal that job is—I’m going to stick with writing and, if the planets align, dating. I can already tell you that this mission is not being easy at all in this place, so let’s continue with the other.

I have thought that maybe I should be the last person to talk about love, sex, life or how to relate. I’m bad. Not everything and not always, but regulin regulin I carry the thing. If you’ve read my books, I suspect you already know. In my defense I will say that I am an expert in theory and in giving advice. Honors in emotional accompaniment, nobody can take that away from me. While it is true, I do not stop trying to do better every time, that should raise grades. Regarding advice, and it’s not to take away my merit, it’s much easier to know what to do when you haven’t bet any of your organs against fate.

I love listening to other people’s stories, seeing how they express themselves when they are passionate about something or someone, when they are in love or broken, when they are looking for a little corner of peace, when they ask for help. I not only learn from them, but also from the books, movies or places that cross my path. That is why this city fascinates me more and more every day: it speaks to me, invites me to think, makes me curious, makes me walk through its streets paying attention to everything, asks me to take pictures of it… At a time when I had lost the desire to portray Nothing, it’s lucky that this happens to me again. I think falling in love is something similar.

It seems unbelievable that I have been here for two months. Having been locked up part of that time, like a princess in her tower watching La Reina del Flow, doesn’t help to have a real notion of how much has happened, but going through the mobile gallery makes me smile a lot. Just yesterday I saw the most beautiful sunset I’ve ever seen and I still can’t get the uncontrollable smile off my face. Maybe that counts as a date. Perhaps a better one than the one he could have had with the interesting neighbor downstairs.

Today I’m thinking about something I discussed with my landlady. It may be silly, but I keep thinking about it. This weekend it snowed. Much. It had already snowed a few weeks ago, but this time it seems that the storm that has passed through the east coast has been a little more “historic”. That according to the news. Based on the reaction of New Yorkers, one more snowfall.

Giving me tricks to deal with the cold, snow and ice, he explained that New York has two sides: the warm and the cold, and that you always have to try to go on the sidewalk that is in the sun because the snow melt sooner and there is less chance of finding ice. It will be less complicated that way, he told me. It seemed like such a visual example that I suddenly found myself wondering why I don’t do that with everything: choose the most walkable sidewalk, the most welcoming, the warmest. Why do I always risk slipping?

Patricia Benito (Las Palmas, 1978) is a poet, she has written three books, ‘Primero de Poeta’, ‘Tu lado del sofa’ and ‘Cada noche de stirrup’ and currently lives in New York.

