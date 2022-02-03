this Android costs less than 200 euros

As for the cameras, we find a quad configuration. The main sensor is 64 MP with a focal length of 26mm, while we also have a 8 MP ultra wide angle with a focal length of 16mm. It is accompanied by two 2 MP cameras each for macro and depth. On the front, we have a 16 MP camera.

If we go inside, we find a 12nm Mediatek Helio G95, with eight cores and a frequency of up to 2.05 GHz, which reaches almost 300,000 points in Antutu. It is accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory in the model offered today, which are expandable via microSD card.

We talk about realme 8 . This mid-range mobile offers a multitude of features that could well pass it off as a high-end mobile. We start with a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, which covers 83.3% of the front of the mobile and has a pixel density of 411 ppi. The screen reproduces content in HDR10, and reaches a maximum brightness level of 1,000 nits.

The battery has 5,000mAh capacity, and also has a fast charge of 30 W. Thanks to it, the mobile is fully charged from 0 to 100% in 65 minutes, and 50% in just 26 minutes. Despite having such a large battery, its weight is very light compared to other phones with the same battery and screen size, weighing only 177 grams.

3.5 mm jack and fingerprint reader under the screen

At the connectivity level, the mobile is 4G, has WiFi 5, and Bluetooth 5.1. For the location it has GPS, GLONASS and BDS. The fingerprint reader is under the screen, so the side finishes are cleaner. Also has USB C and 3.5mm jackideal for not having to use adapters.

Its price is €199, the second lowest price that this mobile has had since its launch in October, only surpassed by the one it had last Black Friday. Therefore, if you are looking to renew your mobile and have one with the latest Android updates, this is an excellent option.

