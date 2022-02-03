This is how Adamari López reacted when he found out that Luis Fonsi won $50 million for a musical project

In the broadcast of ‘Hoy Día’ this Tuesday, viewers were shocked by the reaction it had Adamari Lopez upon learning about the amount of money her ex-husband, Luis Fonsi, earned from the sale of his music catalog.

The morning’s hosts were commenting on the news when the Puerto Rican was surprised by the amount and publicly congratulated the singer for this achievement.

“Congratulations, he really deserves it, he has worked his whole life for it and I think it’s very good”, The actress began by saying before the Telemundo cameras.

However, this was not all. After her warm congratulations, the Puerto Rican dropped the bomb: “Oh, what a shame it wasn’t in my year!”, which unleashed the laughter of his companions and, without a doubt, of his viewers as well.

The relationship between Adamari López and Luis Fonsi

Let us remember that Adamari López and Luis Fonsi married in 2006 and were together for four years, until in 2010 the couple announced their final separation.

“It is a situation that we have been working on for some time and that we understand at this time is the best. As from the first day we met, everything has been in peace and seeking the well-being of both and our families.“, they said at that time through a statement.

Years later, Fonsi gave himself a new chance at love and is currently married to the model. Agueda Lopezwith whom he managed to have two children.

For his part, Adamari began his relationship with the dancer Toni Costa, from whom he had his first and only daughter, Alaïa. For the actress this relationship was not fruitful either and at the beginning of last year, both announced that they had decided to end their relationship.

Despite the fact that they have been seen together in recent months to share with their daughter, both have assured that they maintain a friendly relationship so that Alaïa can grow up in a healthy family with good coexistence.

Some Internet users continue to assure that the separation is just a strategy and on the contrary, both continue to have a love relationship, however, this is still just bad comments from social network users.