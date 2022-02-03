This is how Carmen Campuzano shows herself after overcoming her drug addiction

The life of Carmen Campuzano seems to take a new direction after having lived mired in addictions, surviving a bacteria that damaged his nose and recovering from serious injuries caused by a hit-and-run; She now seeks to help those who live in a similar situation.

In an interview that Campuzano gave on January 18 to a show program called ‘Chisme No Like’, he stated that they are nine years that he has been without consuming narcoticsShe also mentioned that she is currently an addiction counselor, thanatologist and that she has a specialty in suicide prevention.

For this reason, on February 2, Carmen shared a photo of her face along with which she wrote a forceful and sincere motivational message: “If I could, you too can get out of the world of drugs”.

In the early 1990s, Carmen Campuzano was recognized for her beauty, even graced the cover of Vogue magazine in Italy and was named supermodel of the year in 1993.

However, everything changed when a bacterium caused damage to his healthalthough at that time several media outlets questioned that version and addiction problems began to emerge.

Officially to the model leptospirosis was diagnosed, which is caused by a bacterium that is spread by infected animals. The disease caused damage to her nose and hair loss, a situation that began to damage her personal life and affected her romantic relationship with actor Andrés García, which finally ended up breaking up.

In a 2018 interview with Gustavo Adolfo Infante, Campuzano recounted: “the bacteria were removed with medication and I knew that my problem was not just the bacteria, but the consumption of the drug. The doctor knew perfectly well that he was using drugs because I trusted him, which I didn’t trust the others, to tell him: ‘I’m living this.’ It was a very difficult stage, very hard for me”.

About his addictions he said in a conversation on Univisión: “it was very sad to see myself in a mirror and see crumbs of Carmen. It is not worth throwing away life and reaching a moment of destruction as an asshole for a substance”.

The model also spent long periods in rehabilitation centers, although in that same interview she said that she did not really receive help: “it was very exhausting, too I got tired of living badly and being ruined on a farm, in horrible places where I lived horrible experiences. Me I suffered terrible physical punishmentto the point of having to drag myself from the pain on the floor”.

In 2002 Campuzano almost lost his life after, as he explained in Ventaneando, he recklessly got out of a car because of a stomach ache and a taxi hit hera situation that led her to suffer several fractures in the body, face, in addition to cardiac arrest.

Despite all her problems, Carmen Campuzano managed to get ahead and everything indicates that now he intends to help those who are going through the same situation as her lived with addictions.