This is how the Concacaf Qualifying goes; Canada already tied minimum Repechage

John Manuel Figueroa

Mexico City / 02.02.2022 23:38:33





The The Canadian team took an extremely important step towards the Qatar 2022 World Cup when you reach 25 points and tie at least the Repechage intercontinental tournament of the World Cup, while the Mexican team took a break by establishing itself in third place in the Concacaf Octagonal, tied with the United States with 21 points, but better goal difference for the Stars and Stripes.

The Matchday 11 of the Concacaf qualifier did not generate movements in the table, those of the Maple Leaf are leaders, followed by the United States and Mexico, while Panama remains in the Repechage zone despite the setback at the Azteca Stadium, while Jamaica and Honduras have said goodbye to any possibility with just 7 and 3 points, respectively.

The one who got into the fight is Costa Ricawho have three victories in their last four duels and have 16 points, only one less than the Panamanians, but to their bad luck they still have to play against the US and Canada.

For its part, El Salvador fell with Canada and although he has it complicated, mathematically he is still alive with his 9 points; It depends on winning their 3 duels and that Costa Rica and Panama no longer win. The Americans, with 25 points and a goal difference of +14, are unattainable for those who aspire to fourth place.

United States and Mexico They are followed by both with 21 points. said selections they face each other the next day and there one of the two could take an important step for Qatar; The advantage for the Aztecs is that they close with Honduras and El Salvador, two of the three worst teams in the tie.

