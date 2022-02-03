This is how the last three days of the Concacaf Octagonal will be played in March 2022

2022-02-02
After 11 days culminated in the blink of an eye, there are only three dates left for the road to Qatar 2022 finish in the playoffs Concacaf.
The process is red hot, five teams are fighting for three and a half places, taking into account that Honduras, The Savior Y Jamaica they are out of competition.
The tie for our region will culminate in the last days of March when the last three days are played where the “H” will have nothing to play for.
March 24, 27 and 30 are the days where the Concacaf will know the three qualifiers Qatar World Cup 2022 and the one who will fight the playoff against a selection of Oceania.
on matchday 12 Honduras will visit Panamain the 13 we receive Mexico and in the last one we closed playing in Kingston, Jamaicaas we did heading to the Brazil World Cup 2014. That yes, already both eliminated selections.
– The last days of the road to Qatar in Concacaf –
MATCHDAY 12
MARCH 24, 2022
Mexico vs. United States
Jamaica vs El Salvador
Panama vs. Honduras
Costa Rica vs Canada
MATCHDAY 13
MARCH 27, 2022
United States vs. Panama
El Salvador vs. Costa Rica
Honduras vs. Mexico
Canada vs. Jamaica
MATCHDAY 14
MARCH 30, 2022
Costa Rica vs. United States
Mexico vs El Salvador
Jamaica vs. Honduras
Panama vs Canada