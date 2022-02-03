This is the best company to invest in the long term in the coming weeks, according to Forbes

The best company in the world is being built in sight. And there is nothing regulators, politicians or propagandists can do about it. The executives of Alphabet (GOOGL) they reported on Tuesday that profit in the fourth quarter reached $20.6 billion. Then they launched a 20-for-1 stock split. This is getting good.

We have recommended Alphabet in our digital transformation portfolio since April 2020 and have risen 115% since then. However, there is clearly more to come. Long-term investors should own Alphabet shares despite the great run to date. Let me explain.

Tech journalists love to hate Alphabet, the parent company of Google. It’s a big shift in perception. The Mountainview, California-based company started out in the 1990s as a favorite among reporters. They loved the utility of the search Google Y Youtube. In the past, Google was the upstart fighting the establishment of Yahoo and Lycos. Executives then figured out how to make money for shareholders; a lot of money.

The competitive advantage at Alphabet is that executives hire the best people to build software that people actually want to use. It started with search, email, Internet browsers, and online videos through YouTube. Then they gave it all away for free.

google facade

That’s the problem. Haters these days say that those tools, which everyone still uses by the way, aren’t free. Critics say the Google part of Alphabet is mining personal data and selling that information to advertisers.

This is absurd. That’s not how advertising works. It’s also a childish view of the world where big corporations give away free stuff with no strings attached.

Alphabet and the rest of the big tech companies, including Apple (AAPL) , Microsoft (MSFT) , Amazon.com (AMZN) , Meta Platforms (FB) , Nvidia (NVDA) Y Tesla (TSLA) they are winning despite the criticism because they build things that their backers love. And all of these businesses continue to grow rapidly.

Alphabet, at the top

Alphabet’s potential is far above the rest. In an age of data science, Alphabet is the undisputed leader because it attracts the best talent.

Executives enlisted Google Mind, its wholly-owned AI division, to begin work in 2017 to better monetize YouTube. Engineers soon discovered that users would be fine seeing a lot more ads if they were displayed within the video, unlike in the beginning. Today, YouTube is a bigger business than Netflix (NFLX), and it is also growing faster.

The official financial statement for the fourth quarter shows that YouTube posted $8.6 billion in sales, up 25%. Netflix posted revenue of $7.7 billion during the same period, up 16%.

The same game plan has been increased in Google Cloud. While Google began life as a cloud-based business, executives didn’t start selling off its excess data storage and computer processing until 2008. At the time, the company was far behind Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure. , Redmond’s cloud business.

Google Cloud

Thomas Kurian took over as CEO in 2019. The former Oracle executive immediately went to work hiring staff.

During Tuesday’s fourth quarter conference call with analysts Sundar Pichai, Alphabet’s chief executive explained that the company’s order book rose 70% to $51 billion, thanks to the strength of new business at Google. Cloud. Transactions of more than $1 billion in annual turnover increased 65%. For the quarter, cloud revenue soared to $5.5 billion, up 45%.

There is a pattern. Alphabet hires the best people to help build the software customers love.

It is a strategy that works. Alphabet hired 6,500 new full-time employees during the fourth quarter. The official workforce is now 156,500. Hires reveal confidence in the direction of the business and future prospects.

The same goes for the 20-for-1 stock split. Some media talking heads will go to great lengths to argue that the stock is being split so as not to affect the financial fundamentals of the business. This is true, and the point is missed. Stock splits tell investors and potential new hires that management is confident that the stock price will continue to rise as future products hit the market.

At a price of $2,552.88, the stock is trading at 24.6x future earnings and 7.4x sales. This is cheap given the growth of YouTube and Google Cloud. Long-term investors should look for an entry point in the coming weeks.

*With information from Forbes US.

