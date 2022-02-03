this is the new exercise ‘Indoor cycling motivational’ that improves life

Related news

Lapso Studios offers classes that combine bicycle, dancing, strength, endurance and coaching, with which you can lose up to 700 calories in one session.

“In the center we have a conception of comprehensive sport. We do not believe that physical exercise only serves to have perfect bodies. Quite the contrary. We treat the state of well-being, the relaxation of the mind at the same level as sports activity. We believe that exercise is also used to have a good time, to emerge stronger from the gym, free of physical and emotional tensions”, assures Eugenia Llopart, CEO of Lapso Studios.

Eugenia Llopart, CEO of Lapso Studios.



In this new space fitness, opened in Barcelona, ​​is practiced indoor cycling motivational, a modality that involves the whole body, and that is capable of taking it to the limit, in a fun way. With each session, calories are burned, while also working on personal development, hand in hand with the coaches of the studio, who give themselves 100% in each of the sessions, thanks to the fact that they lead only one class a day.

Students practicing motivational indoor cycling.



Each session is structured in twelve songs and during the eleventh, the coach motivates the participants It makes them reflect on the little things in life, and encourages them to finish the class at a high intensity, so that after the sport, they feel enormous satisfaction, the result of the release of endorphins.

“We developed a specific method around the indoor cycling. Twelve songs in 45 minutes, and in each song we work on a different part: heart rates, ischium and quadriceps strength; the strength of the upper trunk, and on the eleventh song, the mind, which is our main goal”, says the CEO.

“The main difference is that the entire session is led by a coach. This means that throughout the class it is only about enjoying, feeling good, releasing endorphins and working our body, but above all, our mind”, says Eugenia.

As for the exercises, in Lapso everything is done on the bike. “We do cardio with simple movements and a lot of speed, strength with load and slow frequency, high repetitions with dumbbells to define the muscle, exercises with one’s own weight to strengthen the core, and the most important thing is to enjoy…”, he concludes.

The format of this gym breaks with the traditional model, since the classes are conceived as payment for use and provide students with all the material they need, such as slippers, towels or shower gel… You can even buy sportswear in the center itself.

