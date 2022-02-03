This mobile is a bargain for less than 200 euros

The Chinese smartphone arrives with everything you need and a differential construction. You can even enjoy 5G.

The POCO M3 Pro 5G has a discount on aliexpress square, you can receive it at home for only 174 euros with shipping from Spain and without paying a single euro. We are talking about its global version, which arrives together with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory.

POCO’s smartphone is a good buy below 200 euros, a mobile that has practically everything and that will be able to satisfy the majority of users. The applications you use in your day to day will move without problems, you will enjoy a Full HD + panel and all the speed of 5G.

We all want a good smartphone for little money, a mobile that offers enough power and has the longest possible life expectancy. It’s not always easy to find one, but this POCO M3 Pro 5G is a great option.

Buy the POCO M3 Pro 5G at the best price

POCO’s mobile arrives with a 6.5-inch IPS screen and Full HD + resolution. Its rear, available in several colors, incorporates a black module that really suits it. It is a striking smartphone that attracts glances, none of your acquaintances will have one like this.

The one in charge of giving it life is the MediaTek Dimension 700, an 8-core processor that behaves quite well and with which you will have no problem running those applications that you use every day. It is quite well accompanied, the model on offer arrives together with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

MediaTek Dimension 700

4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory

6.5″ IPS screen and Full HD+ resolution

3 rear cameras

5,000mAh battery

3.5mm jack, FM radio, NFC and 5G

The Chinese firm has added 3 cameras on the back of this POCO: it incorporates a 48 megapixel main sensor, a macro sensing of 2 megapixels and a camera that repeats with 2 megapixels for the portrait mode. In the little hole in his forehead, an 8 megapixel camera.

your battery reaches 5,000 mAh, you will have energy for the whole day and you will not have to worry about the charger. Besides of 5G, has NFC technology, which will allow you to pay without taking your wallet out of your pocket together with applications such as Google Pay.

