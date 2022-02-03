This must be paid by Flamengo to sign Gonzalo Plata

In recent days, Flamengo’s interest in Gonzalo Plata became known, and this is the amount they will have to pay for the Ecuadorian.

The continuity that Gonzalo Plata has at Real Valladolid has helped him to have a more regular performance and make a difference on the pitch. The Guayaquil winger became one of the regular starters at the Spanish club, and in the last games of ‘La Tri’ he put the team on his shoulder in the absence of Ángel Mena.

Valladolid has a purchase option on Plata, but the directors have stated on several occasions that it will be very difficult to pay for it. Given the doubt about the future of the Ecuadorian, Flamengo is waiting and is very interested in having the skillful player, since the signing of Everton Sousa was complicated.

In the ‘Fla’ they know that it will not be easy to sign Gonzalo Plata, and even more so with the intentions of Sporting Lisboa to include him in the negotiations with Vitória Sport Clube for the arrival of Marcus Edwards. The ‘Lions’ know that he has a great player, so they will not let him go at any price if he is not part of the Edwards deal.

Flamengo will have to pay 10 million euros to keep Gonzalo Plata, the same amount as the termination clause that Real Valladolid has. The Spanish do not have the financial capacity to do so, but the ‘Mengao’ has a large wallet and would have no problem spending that amount.