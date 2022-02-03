this precious realme is a beast with 100 euros discount

One of the latest releases from realme crashes on Amazon, but only for a limited time.

The realme GT Neo 2 Can be yours with 100 euro discount thanks to one of Amazon’s offers. The Chinese smartphone arrives together with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storageYou won’t have to worry about space.

The realme mobile incorporates a 120Hz AMOLED screen, one of Qualcomm’s most powerful chips And till 5G connectivity. The realme catalog for this 2022 is very interesting and devices like this GT Neo 2 can earn the right to be called flagship killers.

If you are looking for a powerful smartphone, with a good screen and a great design, but you do not want to spend a huge amount of money, this offer interests you. Shown by comparators like CamelCamelCamel, the realme GT Neo 2 is at one of the lowest prices we have seen.

Buy the realme GT Neo 2 at the best price

Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory

6.62″ Full HD+ 120Hz Super AMOLED display

3 rear cameras

5,000 mAh battery with 65W fast charge

NFC and 5G

The realme terminal presents us a 6.62-inch Super AMOLED panel, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz. Its technology provides very vivid colors, its high refresh rate an engaging fluidity. We are talking about a screen with a lot of level. The realme smartphone also has a beautiful glass design and quite striking finishes.

Inside is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, a processor that you can squeeze with demanding applications. No matter what games or apps you play, the Qualcomm chip will be able to power them all with ease. If you are looking for power, this smartphone is a good buy.

We met with 3 cameras on the back of this realme: it incorporates a 64 megapixel main sensoran 8 megapixel wide angle and a macro sensing 2 megapixel. In the hole in his forehead, a 16 megapixel camera with which you will take good selfies.

Its battery reaches up to 5,000mAh and incorporates an impressive 65W fast charging technology. You will be able to recover energy quickly whenever you need it, you will never leave the house without a battery again. The Chinese device also has NFC and 5G connectivityit lacks nothing so that you are always connected.

You can take a whole beast with 100 euros discount. A fluid 120 Hz screen, one of Qualcomm’s most powerful processors, 3 rear cameras, a battery that charges at maximum speed and 5G connectivity. For 350 euros the realme GT Neo 2 is a spectacular purchasethere are hardly any rivals who can stand up to him.

Related topics: Mobile, Offers, Realme

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Sign up for Disney + for $ 8.99 and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!