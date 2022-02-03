This tablet that falls below 200 euros is the smartest purchase

The realme Pad reaches its historical minimum price on Amazon, you can buy it for 189.89 euros.

The Realme Pad it already was best Buy in the cheap tablet market for its original price of 259.99 euros. However, now it is an even more successful purchase, since it sinks to the €189.89 in amazon. In fact, it’s the lowest price on the popular store since its launch just over two months ago.

You can’t miss this golden opportunity to get a tablet with large screen, a quality sound system, a gaming processor with a good level of power and a megabattery. In short, the realme Pad has everything you need in a cheap tablet, including a discount of 70 euros. The version on offer is WiFi connectivity with 4GB+64GB, which maintains its price of 259.99 euros in the realme store.

Buy the realme Pad cheaper than ever

The realme Pad is a good choice, first of all, in terms of design. You will be able to use it during without being annoying, because its thickness is only 6.9 millimeters and its weight of just 440 grams. This also makes it easier for us to always carry it with us. For example, it is comfortable if you have to wear it every day to college or work.

The screen that occupies most of the front is technology LCD, with a 10.4 inch size and a resolution WUXGA+ (2000 x 1000 pixels). This large and clear screen, coupled with four Dolby Atmos speakers, make the realme Pad a smart choice if you are looking for a tablet to consume audiovisual content, such as series and movies.

The person in charge of putting the power in this device is the MediaTek Helio G80, a “gaming” processor that will allow you to carry out basic day-to-day tasks without problems. In addition, despite what was previously communicated, this realme Pad will update to Android 12. According to the firm, it will be throughout the third quarter of the year.

In the technical sheet of the tablet we find a front and rear camera, both 8 MP. We ended up talking about his battery, which has a 7,100mAh capacity, enough to offer up to 12 hours of video playback. Also, it supports 18W fast charging. In short, the realme Pad is a very complete tablet that can now be yours for only 189.89 euros on Amazon.

