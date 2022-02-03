This Xiaomi 5G is yours with more than 80 euros discount

The precious Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE falls to 286 euros on Amazon, further reinforcing the idea that it is an excellent purchase.

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE It is one of the most interesting Xiaomi mobiles, as it brings together everything that we could look for in a mid-range: beautiful design, screen with a high refresh rate, good power, an advanced camera system and a battery compatible with fast charging. Right now he even has something else, a great offer, because it falls to the €286 in amazon.

The recommended retail price of 11 Lite 5G NE, which is on sale in the 6GB + 128GB model, is 369.99 euros. Therefore, you can save you more than 80 euros If you buy it now on Amazon. You can also find it on sale at Xiaomi Official Storebut only go down to €299.99. If you are looking for a 5G mobile with power that complies in all sections, do not miss this great opportunity, the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE it is an excellent purchase.

Buy the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE with more than 80 euros discount

We already saw it in the analysis of the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, this mobile has the best design of the entire catalog of the firm. It has a refined and elegant aestheticsalthough it stands out especially for being one of the thinnest and lightest smartphones From the market. It has a thickness of 6.81 millimeters and a weight of only 157 grams, you will hardly notice that you have it in your hands.

But the protagonist of this offer is not only a beautiful mobile, it has other characteristics that make it worth buying. The first of these is his 6.55-inch AMOLED display with resolution FullHD+ and refresh rate of 90Hz. It is a very good quality panel, which meets very good marks in terms of viewing angles, brightness levels and color reproduction.

The person in charge of giving power to the 11 Lite 5G NE is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, a 5G processor with which good performance is assured. It does not matter if you want to demand power, for example, when playing games with great graphics, because it will be able to face the most complex tasks without a problem. Also, you can expand your internal storage 128 GB with microSD card. Of course, it will be one of the Xiaomi to update to Android 12.

As far as photography is concerned, the terminal obtains good quality images in terms of level of detail and dynamic range. This is possible mainly thanks to its 64MP camera, although you can also use an 8 MP ultra wide angle and a 5 MP telemacro sensor. The 20MP front camera it also provides a good experience when capturing selfies.

We end up talking about the battery of the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, with a 4,250mAh capacity, enough to reach the full day of autonomy. The best thing is that it is compatible with 33W fast charge, so the full charging time is less than an hour. In short, a very complete 5G smartphone that you can now buy for only 286 euros on Amazon.

