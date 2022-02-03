Thus began the relationship with his surgeon

The Cuban actress and influencer Imara Ulloa has once again recovered the illusion next to a very special man about whom he has spoken exclusively with the Cuban-American announcer Henry Santos to tell you all the details about your new relationship.

Last year, the actress ended her marriage to Cuban actor Yubrán Luna, with whom he starred in the show “Ni Luna Ni Miel”. A program that ended on December 31, but for months its protagonists were not a couple in real life and were separated.

Now, Imaray has new projects, including music, a world in which he premiered with the song “Love and Peace”in which she talks about the rumors that haunt her about her love life and in which she mentions a surgeon… And when it seemed that she was going to leave it there, the actress confirms that she has a boyfriend and how excited she is with her new! love!

In the interview with Enrique Santos, the actress is honest to reveal that she is very excited about her partner. “I have my new relationship and I’m in a wonderful moment. It’s so nice to fall in love. The first steps of love are very beautiful. I’m in a very beautiful stage with a very special person,” revealed Imaray, who did not name who he is. fortunate that he has stolen her heart, but he did mention his profession: surgeon.

She worked with him years ago at the clinic, but her love story began last year when she went to see the movie “Spider-man”. “I looked to the side and saw that it was my surgeon and since then we started dating,” he comments on how his love story began, also commenting that he was his patient years ago.

About what made her fall in love with him, the actress admits that it is his chivalry. “He is one of the ancient men, one of those who open the door for you, sit you down, send you a flower. He is older than me. I have never had a partner my age. I am attracted to the fact that he is mature. He is a wonderful man. He is one of the best things that have happened to me,” confessed Imaray about her boyfriend.

In addition, the actress also spoke about her past relationship to clarify that there was no infidelity and that today her relationship with Yubrán Luna is good.

