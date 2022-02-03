Tigres de la UANL received great news about Gignac

The player overcame covid-19 and hopes to see action on Matchday 4

The UANL Tigres received very good news when they learned that the French striker, André-Pierre Gignac, could play against Mazatlán in the match corresponding to Day 4 of the Liga MX Clausura 2022 tournament, after returning to training this Tuesday of the club after overcoming the coronavirus that kept him isolated in recent days.

The main scorer of the team led by Miguel “Piojo” Herrera tested positive for Covid-19 last Thursday, for which he was immediately quarantined. The event happened the day after Florian Thauvin’s birthday celebration, who celebrated it with a dinner with his close circle.

Both were not in practice on Thursday at the Cedeco facilities, although Florian returned the next day after giving a negative PCR test, because he had only been isolated as a precaution.

The Tigres board is hopeful that the player can start next Sunday, February 6, 2022 against Mazatlán FC at the University Stadium, since he worked alongside the group this Tuesday.

This Monday the player Luis Rodríguez also rejoined the squad after his time with the Mexican National Team, since he received a yellow card that made it impossible for him to play this Wednesday against Panama on the last day of this new Concacaf FIFA date.

Of those selected belonging to the UANL Tigers, the Paraguayan Carlos González, the Uruguayan Nicolás López and the Venezuelan Yeferson Soteldo, recently hired auriazul and who is expected to arrive on Thursday night, are still in competition with their respective teams.