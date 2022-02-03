Tonga records first cases of covid-19 after volcano and tsunami

They calculate when Tonga will be habitable again 2:04

(CNN) — The Pacific island nation of Tonga went into lockdown after reporting its first community cases of Covid-19, weeks after a massive volcanic eruption and tsunami devastated parts of the archipelago.

Two positive cases were discovered among frontline workers at a port in the capital Nuku’alofa, where aid continues to arrive to help with recovery efforts, Tongan Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni announced at a news conference, according to the report. local media Matangi Tonga.

Tonga was one of the few countries that had not reported a single covid infection as it closed its borders in March 2020. In November 2021, a traveler flying from New Zealand tested positive but was picked up at the hotel system of country quarantine. Still, Tonga went into lockdown after that case.

Tonga’s health minister Saia Piukala said on Tuesday that the two men were showing no symptoms of covid and were found following increased testing of frontline workers at the port, Matangi Tonga reported.

On Wednesday, three new cases of covid-19 were confirmed, bringing the total number to five, the prime minister said, according to Radio New Zealand. The new infections are a woman and her two children who had tested positive for the virus less than 24 hours after two port workers.

The lockdown will start at 6 pm local time on Wednesday and will be reviewed every 48 hours, the prime minister said.

The potential outbreak couldn’t come at a worse time for the island nation of 100,000 people, which is struggling to recover from the Jan. 15 eruption. Telecommunications and the Internet, especially in the country’s most remote islands, have not been fully restored, businesses continue to be affected and more than 1,500 people remain displaced while hundreds of homes were destroyed, according to the International Organization for Migration.

Aid agencies and politicians in Tonga have warned of potential food shortages after volcanic ash rain ruined crops. A United Nations report last week said access to clean water remains a key challenge as water sources such as reservoirs are contaminated.

Efforts are underway to clean up ash, debris and distribute aid to affected communities, the UN said.

In an attempt to keep the virus out of their borders after the eruption and tsunami, contactless aid deliveries were established. Humanitarian aid and disaster relief, including water, sanitation kits, shelter and generators, on flights and ships from Australia, New Zealand, the United States and elsewhere, were delivered under strict guidelines to ensure there is no contact between crews and ground personnel.

Tongan authorities said they are investigating which ship the virus might have come from.

“The most important issue at the moment … is that we slow down and stop those affected,” Sovaleni said, according to Matangi Tonga.

It added that ships traveling between the country’s roughly 170 islands, of which 36 are inhabited, will be stopped to track and prevent any spread.

“No ship will be able to go from one island to another. No more plane flights to Ha’apai, Vava’u, or coming here to Tongatapu,” Sovaleni said.

The local positive cases show the complexities of launching a large-scale recovery operation while trying to avert the compounded disaster of a covid outbreak in Tonga.

The Australian navy ship HMAS Adelaide, which sailed to disaster-stricken Tonga last week, detected 23 Covid cases on board.

The Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai volcano eruption sent volcanic material 40 kilometers (25 miles) high into the atmosphere and generated tsunami waves up to 49 feet (15 meters) high that hit parts of the archipelago, including the nation’s main Pacific island.

NASA said the eruption was hundreds of times more powerful than the Hiroshima atomic bomb, which the United States dropped on Japan during World War II. Experts said the eruption was likely the largest volcanic event on record since Mount Pinatubo erupted in the Philippines in 1991.

Prime Minister Sovaleni called it an “unprecedented disaster” and said a volcanic cloud had spread to cover all the country’s islands. Photos showed entire communities on the island covered in thick volcanic ash and debris.

Tonga has fully vaccinated more than 80% of its eligible population against the virus, according to the World Health Organization.