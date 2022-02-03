Total shock! Sorry but you will NOT get rich Cardano… ADA Dogecoin goes up and down in a loop… DOGE Solana leaves no alternatives SOL

photo freepik.com

The good for the cryptocurrency market is over. Today, Thursday, February 3, 2022, is characterized by new falls, which are marking more than half of the cryptocurrencies and, above all, those that most interest the investor.

Cardano ADA Review

Cardano has just shot down all the hopes of winning with the rises that kept the investors from the falls. The price we see it at right now is $1.0417, which is the effect of short-term and long-term declines. Regarding the falls of the last hours, it is about 1.8%, compared to the falls of the last week of 0.39%. Cardano’s market capitalization for the last 24 hours is $34,942,768,800, with its market volume for the last 24 hours being $1,011,706,219.

Real-time chart of Cardano ADA cryptocurrency quotes over a one-day time frame

Solana SOL review

Solana far from equaling the price of gold… The falls are what has been noticeable over the last hours, falls of 8.38%, which on a larger scale is not so bearish, still observing increases of 11.8 %. Right now for each unit of Solana we pay 99.35 dollars, adding to the market capitalization and volume data of the last 24 hours, of 31,284,385,495 and 3,292,077,504 dollars.

Real-time chart of Solana SOL cryptocurrency quotes over a one-day time frame

Dogecoin DOGE Review

Dogecoin is currently equal to $0.1384. These values ​​are those that result from the falls of 2.77% at the level of the last 24 hours and 1.95% at the weekly level. The market volume for the last hours is $501,555,385, with the market capitalization for the last 24 hours being $18,365,973,805.

Real-time chart of Dogecoin DOGE cryptocurrency quotes over a one-day time frame