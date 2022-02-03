Transgender athlete forces rule changes in US swimming

The American Swimming Federation (USA Swimming) announced new rules for its transgender athletesincluding testosterone limits, following victories in college pools by Lia Thomasaccused of competing at an advantage for having been born a man.

The NCAAthe governing body for college sports, said in January that it would enforce rules set by USA Swimmingwhich could prevent the swimmer from the University of Pennsylvania participate in future competitions.

In February a competition of the Ivy Leaguewhich brings together the most prestigious universities, and in March the national championships of the NCAA.

The sporting successes of Lia Thomas with the University of Pennsylvaniawhere a few years earlier he had competed on the men’s team, once again raised the sensitive issue of transsexual athletes and the debate between inclusion and protection of sports equity.

In case of Thomas22, also has political resonance in U.Swhere several conservative states recently passed laws barring young transgender women from participating in girls’ sports at school.

“We will ban men from participating in women’s competitions“, former President Donald Trump said on January 15 at a rally in Arizona.

peer support

In this context, USA Swimming announced that different rules will begin to be applied depending on whether it is elite level or not.

At elite levelthe federation evokes two criteria.

On the one hand, the “proof that the previous physical development of the athleteas a man, and although mitigated by some medical intervention, it does not give the athlete a competitive advantage over his cisgender competitors (people who identify with their biological sex at birth)”.

On the other, “proof that the testosterone concentration of the athlete has been below 5 nmol/l (nanomoles per liter) continuously for a period of at least thirty-six months prior to the date of application,” the federation noted.

The controversy around Lia Thomas arose from her excellent results this season, her first in the women’s category.

In early December, in Akron, Ohioachieved the best performances of the year at the university level in the 200 yards (183 meters) free style (1:41.93 minutes) and in the 500 yards (457 meters) of the same style (4:34.06).

The swimmer complied with the NCAA rules and underwent a testosterone suppression treatment of a year But some organizations, like the Women’s Sports Policy Working Grouphave found these standards to be insufficient, particularly in the event that an athlete has begun her transition after puberty.

Lia Thomas He began his transition in May 2019 with hormonal treatment, as he recounted on the podcast “TheSwimSwam“.

The US media have echoed a sense of injustice felt by some colleagues and rivals of Thomas.

On Tuesday, however, teammates supported her in a statement, saying “the sentiments expressed by an anonymous member of our team are not representative of the feelings, values ​​and opinions of the entire team Penn (Pennsylvania)made up of 39 women with diverse backgrounds”.

“We want to express our full support for Lia in her transition“, they stressed. “We value her as a person, teammate and friend.”

In the case of athletics, the international federation (World Athletics) also imposes testosterone limits (since 2019, less than 5 nmol/L for twelve months). For this reason, the transgender athlete CeCe Telfer was excluded from the Olympic selection of U.S in June 2021.

Last August, in the Tokyo Games-2020New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard became the first transgender athlete to compete in an Olympic event.

Three months later, and after two years of consulting dozens of specialists, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) gave up setting criteria for transgender and intersex athletes to compete, citing a “lack of scientific consensus on how testosterone affects athletic performance.

The IOC left it in the hands of each international federation to establish a “framework” to establish their own rules.

