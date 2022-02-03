Trinity Rodman will be the highest paid player in the NWSL after re-signing with Washington Spirit

2021 National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) Rookie of the Year Trinity Rodman, 19, will become the highest-paid player in league history after she signs a contract extension with the Washington Spirit on Wednesday, the club announced.

The four-year deal is reportedly valued at $1.1 million, according to Sportico.

Rodman, the daughter of Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman and the youngest NWSL Rookie of the Year in history, will extend her contract with the controversial NWSL outfit through the 2024 season with an option for the 2025.

“We are incredibly excited to have Trin as a part of the Spirit family for at least the next three seasons. She has a truly special career ahead of her and makes us a better team on all fronts,” said Spirit Coach Kris Ward.

According to the Washington Post, Rodman joined the league last year on a three-year deal that averaged $42,000 in base salary, plus housing and bonuses. He was on par with what others in the NWSL were getting. Octagon Soccer, Rodman’s agency, confirmed his salary as the league record.

congrats to @trinity_rodman on signing a landmark deal with the @WashSpirit and becoming the highest-paid player in @NWSL HISTORY! 👏 pic.twitter.com/igmckoyFz9 — Octagon Soccer (@octagonsoccer) February 2, 2022

After the ratification this week of the league’s first collective bargaining agreement, the NWSL maximum was raised to $75,000, a 43% increase, while the minimum salary is $35,000. Teams can also raise some individual salaries, like Rodman’s, using earmarked money, which is a spending stipend above salary caps and team budget caps.

According to Sportico, Rodman will earn $281,000 per year, which is more than Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe’s player salaries of $250,000.

Despite Rodman guiding the Spirit to the NWSL championship last season, the club has been mired in offseason controversy. The club’s coach, Richie Burke, was suspended by the league in August in response to player complaints of abusive behavior. More recently, two of the club’s investors have been locked in a power struggle over ownership of the team. The players have asked majority owner Steve Baldwin to sell his shares to investor Y. Michele Kang, but the issue remains unresolved.

Rodman accepted her first call-up to the United States women’s national team in late January. She has scored nine U-20 international goals in just seven caps and would likely have played at the 2020 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup had it not been canceled due to the pandemic.

“She was one of the most exciting players in the league this past season, and she proved she can make an impact at the professional level in the NWSL,” U.S. women’s national team coach Vlatko Andonovski said of Rodman.

The United States Women’s National Team squad for the SheBelieves Cup from February 17-23 will be announced this week.