TUDN free online, Mexico – Panama live: schedules, TV channels and where to watch today’s game | FOOTBALL-INTERNATIONAL

From the gramado of the Azteca Stadium, Mexico Y Panama faces are seen in the framework of the octagonal final of the Concacaf Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup in what can be said is the modern classic of soccer in Central America, the Caribbean and North America, where the team that leads the ‘Dad’ Martino is obliged to win to continue in the qualifying zone, while the ‘canaleros’ They arrive with a great emotional motivation and with all the desire to keep the 3 points. So far, both teams have not managed to open the scoring in Mexico City.

From the start of the whistle, the locals had serious problems to put together their game, which was a constant throughout the first half.

The visitors, for their part, came out to propose with an intense game, with constant arrivals at goalkeeper Ochoa’s goal, but he was fine cutting these initiatives.

The ‘Tri’ game did not show improvement or greater articulation in the initial 45 minutes, frustration that was reflected in the face of the Mexican coach.

The second half began with a goal by Raúl Jiménez that was annulled by the VAR when it was determined that the ball was already outside the line of play when the cross was made.

In the following minutes the game improved by both teams going back and forth, but Mexico, as much as they tried, could not generate greater danger except for some approach with a shot on goal.

The slow progress of the locals caused this to be taken advantage of by Panama who increased their arrivals at the rival field, but also Ochoa’s dangerous actions in goal.

However, about the 80th minute, a favorable penalty is charged to ‘Tri’ which is finished off and scored with Raúl Jiménez who scores the 1-0.

With the goal in favor, the locals felt a little more comfortable, dominating the ball more looking to keep the score, while the visitors began to press in a somewhat disorderly manner, aware that time was running out against them until the final whistle.

With this result, Mexico consolidates third with 17 points, while Panama remains in fourth place and in the playoffs with 17 units.

Watch Jiménez’s goal in Mexico 1-0 Panama

Watch Lozano’s retirement due to injury in Mexico – Panama

MEXICO – PANAMA: FOLLOW HERE ALL THE INCIDENTS OF THE MATCH

MEXICO – PANAMA: THE PREVIOUS

The ‘Tri’ has achieved eight of the 12 points they have played in this octagonal at the Azteca stadium where they have lost tied against Canada and Costa Rica, in addition to suffering to beat Jamaica on time.

In Mexico, the press claims their team for allowing the visitors to stand up to their respective strategies and not have the resources to impose themselves on them, and, even worse, the players hide behind the argument that “the Azteca stadium already It doesn’t weigh” by the fans.

On this occasion, the Panamanian team is a new threat for the Mexican because under the command of the Danish coach Thomas Christiansen he exercises possession and attacks with speed.

Panama has visited Mexico four times at the Azteca stadium, all in World Cup qualifying and has always lost (7-1, 5-0, 2-1 and 1-0). With Christiansen’s way of playing and with predictable Mexico, the ‘Red Tide’ is excited about winning for the first time at the Azteca stadium. “Dreaming is free and why not?” Said the coach of the canaleros.

In history, Mexico has lost twice at the Azteca stadium in World Cup qualifiers, both by 2-1: in 2001 against Costa Rica and in 2013 against Panama.

Concacaf grants 3 direct places to the World Cup and a place for the playoffs, where Canada is one step away from ratifying its ticket as first in the placement table; while the United States (18), Mexico (18) and Panama (17) are looking to secure their presence in Qatar, but closely followed by Costa Rica.

Relive the last match between Mexico – Panama for Qualifiers

Relive the last match of Mexico for Qualifiers

Relive the last match of Panama for Qualifiers

How to watch Mexico – Panama live via TUDN?

To be able to follow live all the incidents of the Mexico – Panama you can do it through TUDN; For this, you have several links to download and enjoy the game online.

TUDN It is a good alternative to pay television, because here you will find sports content on open television, especially Channel 2, Channel 5 Y channel 9. It also has an application for smartphones, cell phones and also an Internet web portal.

HOW TO SEE, MEXICO VS PANAMA LIVE VIA GOOGLE PLAY

HOW TO SEE, MEXICO VS PANAMA LIVE VIA APP STORE

At what time and where will Mexico – Panama play?

The meeting between Mexico – Panama will be held this Tuesday, February 2 at 10:00 p.m. local time on the 11th date of the octagonal Concacaf Qualifyingwhich will take place in the grass of the Aztec stadiumlocated in the capital Mexico City.

What will happen to ‘Tata’ Martino after Mexico-Panama?

The duel that the Aztec team will play this Wednesday, February 2, will be a crucial one, since Panama is a direct rival, so losing could seriously reduce the chances of the Mexicans to reach Qatar 2022.

Given this, there are serious possibilities that, if lost, it will be the last duel directed by the coach ‘daddy‘Martinoinformation that, according to TUDN, has already been discussed and agreed upon by the president of the FMF, yon de louis and the sports director of national teams, Gerardo Torrado.

In fact, the Argentine coach himself, after the draw against Costa Rica assured that the duel before Panama will be like “an ending”.

What does Mexico need to reach the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

The goalless draw at the Azteca Stadium against Costa Rica has complicated the chances of the ‘Tri‘ Heading to the World Cup. Although it is third in the table of the Concacaf Qualifyinghas 18 units and Panamahis next rival who is going at a good pace of competition, is with 17.

Mathematics and calculators have begun to play their own game and so Mexicans can travel to qatar there are results that must be given yes or yes. First of all, Mexico wins its remaining matches, that is, against Panama, U.S, Honduras Y The Saviorbeing the first two direct rivals, since the Americans are second with 18 and the Panamanians with 17.

However, if they draw, they must expect that both Panama What Costa Rica do not add 3, because these have chances to add and secure the ticket with direct classification.

Schedules to see the Mexico – Panama

Mexico: 9:00 p.m.

Colombia: 10:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 10:00 p.m.

Panama: 10:00 p.m.

Peru: 10:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 11:00 p.m.

Canada: 11:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 11:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 11:00 p.m.

Argentina: 00:00 hours

Brazil: 00:00 hours

Chili: 00:00 hours

Uruguay: 00:00 hours

U.S: 8:00 p.m.

Possible alignments of Mexico – Panama

Mexico: G. Ochoa, J. Domínguez, N. Araujo, C. Montes, G. Arteaga, A. Guardado, H. Herrera, C. Rodríguez, R. Jiménez, H. Lozano, A. Vega. DT: Gerardo Daniel Martino.

Panama: L. Mejía, E. Davis, R. Miller, F. Escobar, M. Murillo, A. Quintero, A. Godoy, C. Yanis, A. Carrasquillo, R. Blackburn, E. Bárcenas. DT: Thomas Christiansen.