United States vs. Honduras | Qualifiers: Buba López and Romell Quioto suffer from hypothermia in the match against the United States in Minnesota

They were treated in the locker room and came out at halftime

ANDl extreme cold in Minnesota passed invoice to two players from Honduras in Wednesday’s game against the United States. Both Romell Quito and Luis ‘Buba’ López presented hypothermia and were unable to complete the match.

Both players were substituted at the break. The selection itself affirmed that its absence was due to the conditions that arose in the match. It was later confirmed that Buba López and Quitoo were the ones affected.

OFFICIAL || Two (2) players from the National team did not return to the second half of the eliminatory game against #USES due to the extreme weather conditions that prevail in the stadium #AllianzField. ? Honduran National Team (@FenafuthOrg) February 3, 2022

At the end of the meeting, the journalist Gran Wahl stated that the soccer players received treatment in the locker room. Although Quioto managed to recover quickly.

Throughout the game temperatures were recorded from -15 degrees Celsius to -20C. Even in a part of the commitment, the protagonists took advantage of a break to have hot drinks. While Matt Turner warmed up with a blanket.

Before the match, Bolillo Gómez had expressed his dissatisfaction with the cold: “It’s a match that isn’t going to dictate many things to me. It is not normal, it is inconceivable that a powerful in every way brings you here to make a game and get a result.