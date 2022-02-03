University internships in military health: until 2025

Margarita Robles, Minister of Defense.

The students of the branch of Health Sciences may continue to carry out university internships in the six specialties that make up the military health at least during the pnext 4 years. Until then, the agreements signed between the MMinistry of Defense and different Spanish universitiesto complete the training of applicants outside the theoretical field. In this way, the students of the different Official Health Degrees (Medicine, Nursing, Pharmacy, Psychology and Physiotherapy) will be able to access curricular or compulsory and extracurricular or voluntary external academic internships in the Network of Hospitals and Military Units. Also, it will support training of officer students of complementary specialties of Military Health Corpsas reported by the Government itself in response to the parliamentary consultation carried out by the Popular Group.

As in the rest of the fields, students will have a Assigned practice tutor teacherwhich will organize the training activities to be developed and will evaluate your performance. In almost all the military agreements, these responsible are recognized by the university as collaborating professors in teaching practices or similar academic position, without receiving any compensation. There is only one exception in the Agreement between the Ministry of Defense and the University of Alcalá, which details the conditions that must be met, being, in any case, an essential requirement to request and be granted compatibility to work as an associate professor, not so to act as extraordinary teaching collaboratorwhose work is voluntary. Until now, the Ministry of Defense has acquired training agreements with the following centers:

Francisco de Vitoria University for the development of training and research activities in the field of Pharmaceutical Sciences, valid until July 2023.

University of Alcalá for the use, for teaching and research purposes, of the Gómez Ulla Central Defense Hospital, valid until April 2022.

Rey Juan Carlos University for the teaching and development of external internships by students enrolled in the Master’s Degree in General Health Psychology, valid until September 2022.

University of Zaragoza, to carry out teaching and research activities at the Hospital General de la Defensa in Zaragoza, valid until September 2022.

Universidad Católica San Antonio de Murcia to carry out teaching and research activities in the health field, valid until January 2024.

University of Alcalá for the development of training and research activities in the field of Pharmaceutical Sciences, valid until December 2024.

Complutense University of Madrid, for the development of joint teaching and research activities between the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and the Defense Military Veterinary Center, valid until May 2025.

Universidad de San Jorge de Zaragoza, to carry out teaching and research activities at the Hospital General de la Defensa in Zaragoza, valid until November 2022.

How long do the internships in Military Health last?



According to the Executive, an ehigh number of university students choose to take advantage of these agreements to carry out their internships “because of the prestige of the military and hospital centers of the Defense Health Network”, and that, on many occasions “it is higher than the number of places available“. You try that yes, maintain a ratio of one student per tutor, during the internship period , ranging from two to nine weeks. Even so, it is the university department in charge of setting the deadlines based on their route